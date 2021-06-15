Crumby to join SSU MBB program

TOLEDO — The men’s basketball program at Shawnee State will have a second graduate of Toledo St. Francis DeSales High School on the roster this coming fall — as Feisal Crumby will make his way from the highly-competitive Northwest District program to SSU for the next four years beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

Crumby joins two-year letterwinner, starter and 2021 National Champion Jakiel Wells within the program.

Crumby, who played point guard for St. Francis, led the Knights to a 14-8 record during the 2019-20 season and averaged 12.2 points per contest.

The six-foot guard earned second-team Division I all-Northwest District honors and Honorable Mention Division I All-Ohio accolades for his performance.

In an abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, Crumby led St. Francis to six victories as a senior, earning Division I Honorable Mention all-Northwest District billing — and winning the Northwest Ohio District 7 Division I/II All-Star Game MVP as a result.

Crumby’s father, also named Feisal, formerly played at Owens Community College in Perrysburg.

The elder Crumby earned first-team all-Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) honors in 1992-93 and 1993-94, while winning a national championship in the former season and being named as the conference’s Player of the Year and a JUCO All-American in the latter.

He earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice at Owens, and still holds the single-season and career records at the JUCO program in single-season field-goal percentage (69.4) and career field-goal percentage (65.4).

