Shawnee State Swim Camp set

PORTSMOUTH — The swimming program at Shawnee State University will hold its first-ever summer camp during the months of June and July, with the Shawnee State University Swim Camp — presented by head coach Gerald Cadogan — to take place two days a week from June 21 thru July 14.

The camp, which will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m., is completely free of charge to all campers which participate.

This includes eight days of instruction for a total of 12 hours of swimming guidance in all.

Three levels of swimming will be conducted on each day of the camp.

They are as follows:

Water safety: for younger swimmers

Intermediate: swimmers who have basic knowledge and want to become better swimmers

Advanced: training on competition swimming

For more information on the swimming camp, please contact Gerald Cadogan at gcadogan@shawnee.edu OR call Cadogan at (740) 351-3685.

