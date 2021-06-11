West’s Moore signs with SSU baseball

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth West senior Rodney Moore’s desire to succeed at the next level is something he’s carrying with him following his high school graduation.

The now-graduated Senator signed to join the Shawnee State University baseball team in late May inside the PWHS gym, continuing a local pipeline of Scioto Countians into the diamond to compete as a Bear.

“I’ve played my whole life and I’ve always been working at it. It’s an awesome opportunity to go there and continue playing,” Moore said. “I’m looking forward to experience the new challenges at the next level, just push myself to be my best.”

Moore graduated as a four-year member of the boys basketball and baseball teams at West.

West finished its 2021 baseball season with a 15-13 record and as sectional runner-up.

Moore was one of the team’s pitchers in their rotation, as well as starting at first base when not on the mound.

Moore also was West’s starting big man on their sectional championship team during his senior season — a team that garnered the program’s best overall record since 1985.

“Winning the sectional in basketball, that was an awesome feeling to be able to do that with all of my buddies I grew up with,” Moore said. “Doing as well as we did in baseball was more than enough for me.”

Moore is planning to pursue a major in radiology upon enrolling at SSU this fall.

Portsmouth West senior Rodney Moore (right center) signed to continue his education and join the baseball team at Shawnee State University. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Moore-_-SSU-West-1.jpg Portsmouth West senior Rodney Moore (right center) signed to continue his education and join the baseball team at Shawnee State University. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth West senior Rodney Moore (30) delivers a pitch in a Senators’ home game during the 2021 season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Burg-West-baseball-Moore-1.jpeg Portsmouth West senior Rodney Moore (30) delivers a pitch in a Senators’ home game during the 2021 season. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

