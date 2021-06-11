Guice becomes 1st signee for ‘21 SSU MBB recruiting class

WESTERVILLE — The men’s basketball program at Shawnee State University added its first commit of the 2021 recruiting class just last month, as Westerville South High School guard Jaiden Guice announced his intention to join DeLano Thomas’ program.

Guice, a multi-year starter who was a second-team all-Ohio Capital Conference honoree in 2019-20 and a first-team all-OCC member this past season, averaged 19.2 points per game to lead Westerville South in scoring as a senior.

Guice was named as a Division I second team Central District honoree and a Division I Honorable Mention all-Ohio honoree as well.

In the shortened 2020-21 campaign due to COVID-19, Guice helped lead Westerville South to an 11-3 record and a Division I Central District Semifinal berth.

Guice also averaged 14.8 points per game for the Wildcats as a junior, en route to obtaining the aforementioned second-team all-OCC honors — as well as Division I Honorable Mention Central District accolades.

Guice, however, is also an accomplished track athlete.

Of the 20 events recorded between the long jump and the 4-by-200 meter relay via Ohio Milesplit during his senior season, Guice had not finished outside of the top three in any of them so far.

He won the OCC title in the long jump with a 21-foot, seven-and-seven-three-quarters inch vault on May 15 — and then added a second-place showing in the Division I Central District championships at Hillard Darby, posting a personal-best 22-foot and eight-and-a-quarter inch jump.

In addition to qualifying for the regional stage in the long jump, Guice — along with fellow Westerville South teammates Shamar Brittman, Michael Donkor and Jude Kowalski — finished fourth in the 4-by-400 meter relay by posting a collective time of 3:27.60.

Ball runs in family

Guice, a 6-0 guard on the basketball court, is the son of Jermaine and Sara Guice.

The elder Guice, who also played at Westerville South, ended up enjoying a stellar four-year career at NCAA Division I Butler (Ind.) — averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 110 games played and 73 starts for the Bulldogs.

He was later named as a two-time Midwestern Collegiate Conference (now Horizon League) honoree.

Guice, who led Butler in scoring as a junior (17.3) and senior (18.2) while averaging over four rebounds and two assists per contest, later enjoyed a 14-year professional career that included stops in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) — as well as overseas in Israel and France.

In addition to his father, Guice’s sister, Peyton, plays for Ohio.

She has appeared in 38 contests with 10 starts over the course of her career, and averaged four points per game for the Bobcats last season.

Jaiden, along with his parents and sister, has three additional siblings — Jalynn, Nelia and Zoe.

