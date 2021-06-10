NB’s Voiers signs with KCU

NEW BOSTON — New Boston senior Tanner Voiers had known that Kentucky Christian University was a place he could envision furthering his education and basketball career once his time as a Tiger was complete.

The relative closeness to his village home and opportunity to join the men’s basketball team both solidified that vision as the now-graduated Voiers signed to KCU in late May.

Voiers signed alongside best friend and Class of ‘21 teammate Kyle Sexton, and did so inside Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium.

“I always passed Kentucky Christian whenever we would go on vacation. I like a smaller place, I’m not real big on bigger colleges. We went down there a few times, got to talk to the coaches, and I thought it would be a really good fit for me,” Voiers said. “I’m really excited to get started playing there.”

The future Knight concluded one of the more accomplished careers in New Boston boys basketball history in March.

Voiers crossed the 1,000-point plateau in a miraculous win over Notre Dame in early February, helped the Tigers win back-to-back SOC I championships in each of his two seasons as a Tiger, and sank one clutch three after another in their postseason run to the Final Four in Division IV.

During his senior season, Voiers averaged 19.2 points per contest as was named third-team all-Ohio in helping NB reach the statewide stage.

Of all the list of his accomplishments on the hardwood, Voiers said winning New Boston’s first regional championship in 61 years in March is the mark he’ll remember most.

“It was surreal. I thought we did a really good job at the end of the year of not taking any game lightly. We had a couple of close games, but I thought this team just worked so hard all season and tournament long,” Voiers said. “We really locked in our last five-six games — the tournament run is something that’s going to be in my mind the rest of my life.”

Voiers attended South Webster during his freshman and sophomore seasons, where he was a member of two sectional title basketball teams, as well as two district championship boys soccer teams as a Jeep.

As a Tiger futbol-er, Voiers was SOC I first team and all-district first team in Division III during his senior season for coach Greg Mauk.

KCU’s Grayson, Ky.-based campus being close to New Boston will also allow Tanner to come back to Homer Pellegrinon Gym to watch younger brother Brady and his Tiger teammates’ finish their careers on the pitch and on the hardwood.

“I’m a home body, I like to stay at the house and KCU being so close helped,” Voiers said. “I can come back and watch my brother and Grady play soccer and basketball next year for their senior year.”

NB coach Adam Cox said at the joint signing that Sexton and Voiers’ sacrifices were what made their team so successful during their high school careers.

“They’re two amazing kids, great young men who were dedicated to making the sacrifices needed to make our program successful,” Cox said. “The sacrifices that were made to make our team better, better than just individuals.”

Upon attending KCU, Voiers says he plans to work toward a master’s degree in social work.

He says his game will be almost entirely guard-focused at the next-level — something he’s kept in mind in preparation for his freshman season in Grayson.

“I’ve been working a lot this offseason on getting faster, shooting the ball off screens because I’ll be playing guard at the next level,” Voiers said.

Although it’s an end to one chapter of his basketball career, another is just beginning.

When the entire group of ‘20-21 Tigers return to be honored inside Homer Pellegrinon Gym at the start of the ‘21-22 season, it’ll be yet another moment for this historic group to remember.

“I want to thank the whole village of New Boston. My mom, my dad, brothers and sister — they’ve been everything for me these last few years. My coaches, teammates here at New Boston have been nothing but enjoyment,” Voiers said.

New Boston senior Tanner Voiers (3) attempts a layup during the Tigers’ meeting with Columbus Grove in the boys Division IV state tournament in March. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Voiers-layup-_-Final-Four-1.jpg New Boston senior Tanner Voiers (3) attempts a layup during the Tigers’ meeting with Columbus Grove in the boys Division IV state tournament in March. Ed Litteral | Daily Times New Boston senior Tanner Voiers (center seated) recently signed to continue his education and basketball career at Kentucky Christian University in a signing ceremony inside Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium in late May. Pictured (front row, L-R): Jessica Voiers, Tanner Voiers, Eric Voiers (back row, L-R): McKylie Voiers, Cameron Voiers, Brady Voiers https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Tanner-Voiers_-Signing-1.jpg New Boston senior Tanner Voiers (center seated) recently signed to continue his education and basketball career at Kentucky Christian University in a signing ceremony inside Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium in late May. Pictured (front row, L-R): Jessica Voiers, Tanner Voiers, Eric Voiers (back row, L-R): McKylie Voiers, Cameron Voiers, Brady Voiers Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved