SSU Volleyball Skills Camps, Spikefest set

PORTSMOUTH — Due to the delay of a floor refinishing project that is taking place at Waller Gymnasium, the Shawnee State Volleyball Skills Camps — which were scheduled for June 7 through June 10 — were moved back a week, with the skills camps taking place from Monday, June 14 thru Thursday, June 17.

The July dates will remain as scheduled.

Shawnee State Volleyball Skills Camps

The skills camps, which will hone in on Grades 4 thru 6 and 6 thru 8, will focus on:

Individualized instruction from SSU coaches and players

Focus on skill development in passing, serving, setting and hitting

Drills and competitive games

Learning to take individual skills and apply them in a team setting

The skills camps and their updated dates, which are $65, will be held as follows:

June 14-15 — skills camp with Grades 4-6

June 16-17 — skills camp with Grades 6-8

July 12-13 — skills camp with Grades 4-6

July 14-15 — skills camp with Grades 6-8

A maximum of 36 players per session will be permitted.

Payment can now be made at https://commerce.cashnet.com/WVSC.

Shawnee State Volleyball Spikefest

The Shawnee State Volleyball Spikefest will be held for junior high, junior varsity and varsity teams for the week beginning Monday, July 19 and ending on Friday, July 23.

Each team is guaranteed at least five games per day.

Games will be played for 25 minutes using a running clock.

Schedules will be sent out once teams have been confirmed.

Space is limited, so it’s important that coaches confirm their spot as soon as possible.

For more information on payment among other details, please contact Devan Scarberry, Shawnee State University head volleyball coach, at (740) 981-8802 or at dscarberry@shawnee.edu.

The team camps will be held as follows:

July 19 — Junior High Team Camp

July 20-21 — Spikefest for Junior Varsity teams

July 22-23 — Spikefest for Varsity teams