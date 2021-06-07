2021 Southeast District Softball Coaches honors

Division 1 All-District 1st Team
Player Name, School, Grade
Meghan Spencer, Logan, 10
Division 1 Second, Team
Player Name, School, Grade
Madison Visintainer, Logan, 12
Division 1 Honorable Mention
Player Name, School, Grade
Abigail, Smith, Logan, 11
Meegan McWilliams, Logan, 11
Player of the Year
Meghan Spencer, Logan, 10
Coach of the Year
Jim Huntsberger, Logan
All-District First Team Division 2
Player, Name, School, Grade
Taylor Pagen, Sheridan, 12
Ashleigh James, Athens, 10
Kayla Roberts, Hillsboro, 10
Suzzy Wall, Waverly, 11
Alexis Book, Unioto, 9
Brianna Sexton, Vinton, Co, 11
Briana Weller, McClain, 12
Cheyanne Arnold, Logan Elm, 12
Avery Mueller, Sheridan, 9
Olivia Banks, Athens, 10
Riley Bradley, River, Valley, 10
Olivia Congleton, Warren, 11
Avery Miller, Unioto, 11
Brittany Ogg, Fairfield Union, 12
Mallory Parsons, Hillsboro, 12
Chandler Hayes, Circleville, 10
Makenna Knisley, Washington Court House, 11
Sidney Payton, Miami, Trace, 11
Player of the Year
Taylor Pagen, Sheridan, 12
Coach of the Year
Troy Wolfe, Sheridan
All-District Second Team Division 2
Player Name, School, Grade
Taylor Evans, Jackson, 12
Makayla Shendan, Sheridan, 12
Aiyanna Hancock, Warren, 11
Delana Wright, Meigs, 9
Taylor Mathie, Gallia, 9
Emma Fromm, Chillicothe, 11
Lindsey VanHoose, Logan Elm, 9
Grace Hash, River, Valley, 11
Maya Farley, Marietta, 11
Kaitlyn McPeek, Fairfield, 11
Josie Crabtree, Greenfield, 12
Kenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro, 11
Maddie Walker, Sheridan, 12
Abbi Erwin, Athens, 10
Brooke Sizemore, River Valley, 11
Abbie Marshall, Waverly, 9
Carly King, Logan, Elm, 11
Abby Faught, Vinton, Co, 12
All-District H.M. Team Division 2
Player Name, School, Grade
Bailee Young, Gallia Academy, 12
Kerrigan Ward, Vinton, Co, 11
Trista Stanley, Marietta, 10
Neveah Smith, Fairfield, 11
Maddie Baxter, Jackson, 12
Callina Wiget, Logan, Elm, 12
Hannah Hull, Unioto, 9
Abbi Hollanbaugh, River, Valley, 9
Delaney Thomas, Miami, Trace, 10
Kendra Hammons, Athens, 9
Kinsey Gilliand, Hillsboro, 10
Lorelei King, Miami, Trace, 11
Delaney Eakins, Miami, Trace, 12
Jerrica Smith, Meigs, 12
Kat Kanipes, Circleville, 12
Katie Folkes, Circleville, 10
Corynn Chrisman, Washington, 12
Meredith Pabst, Washington, 11
Brooklyn Foose, Washington, 12
Leah Way, Warren, 12
Karlee Lynch, Warren, 10
Morgan Daniels, Chillicothe, 9
Caroline Corcoran, Chillicothe, 9
Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe, 10
Jade Zickafoose, Unioto, 12
Zoiee Smith, Waverly, 12
Emma Bellaw, Waverly, 12
Leah Alford, Jackson, 11
Morgan, Wolfe, Fairfield, 11
Kyla Burchett, Greenfield, 12
Camryn McCoy, Greenfield, 12
All-District First Team Division 3
Player Name, School, Grade
Keegan, Moore, Ironton, 11
Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg, 10
Sydney McDermott, PortsmouthWest, 10
Madison Perry, Portsmouth, 11
McKenna Headley, Crooksville, 11
Addi Dillow, Dawson-Bryant, 12
Jenna Johnston, Wellston, 11
Rylie Hughes, Wheelersburg, 12
Lexie Lockwood, Southeastern, Ross, 11
Kylee Kellough, Huntington, 12
Erin Scurlock, Alexander, 12
Andi Blevins, Minford, 12
Olivia Dumm, Westfall, 10
Megan Maxon, Reedsville, Eastern, 11
Layla Hattan, Fairfield, 12
Emilie Johnson, Valley, 9
Kailey Adkins, Oak, Hill, 12
Boo, Sturgill, Wheelersburg, 12
Graycie, Brammer, Ironton, 9
Makenzie Hanshaw, Rock, Hill, 12
Player of the Year
Keegan Moore, Ironton, 11
Coach of the Year
Teresa, Ruby, Wheelersburg
All-District Second Team Division 3
Player Name, School, Grade
Makenna Kilgour, Wellston, 12
Jaidyn Griffith, Dawson-Bryant, 12
Faith Phillips, Portsmouth, 11
Maddie Mullins, Westfall, 12
Kylee Howard, Rock, Hill, 12
Logyn Chamberlin, Crookesville, 12
Haleigh Snider, Lynchburg-Clay, 12
Kate Rollins, Portsmouth West, 9
Tessa Rockhold, Reedsville-Eastern, 12
Jadyn Mace, Alexander, 12
Jayden Allen, New, Lexington, 10
Emily Bowen, Fairland, 12
Alexia Throckmorton, Northwest, 12
Jaclyn Burchett, Northwest, 12
Caitlin Quickle, Fairfield, 9
Erin Richendollar, Southeastern, Ross, 10
Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York, 11
Abbie Bickenheusser, Westfall, 11
Allison Basye, Huntington, 11
Brooke Castro, Alexander, 12
All-District H.M., Team Division 3
Player Name, School, Grade
AndiJo Howard, Wheelersburg, 9
Abi Boland, Portsmouth West, 11
Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 10
Aleigha Matney, Rock, Hill, 11
Laney Brown, Piketon, 9
Taylor Williams, Piketon, 11
Erika Bowman, Chesapeake, 12
Megan Johnson, Minford, 12
Soraya Taylor, New Lexington, 10
Phoenix, Williamson, New Lexington, 10
Rylee Newlon, New Lexington, 10
Lana Landefeld, Westfall, 9
Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth, 9
Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth, 9
Kaylee Salyer, Fairland, 9
Katie Pruitt, Fairland, 10
Libby Judge, Fairland, 10
Kirsten Williams, Ironton, 10
Kiandra Martin, Ironton, 12
Haley Wiburn, Huntington, 12
Harmony Henneberger, Huntington, 11
Rylee Harmon, Dawson-Bryant, 11
Kayleigh Murphy, Dawson-Bryant, 11
Samantha Brown, Federal Hocking, 11
Alexis Wilkes, Federal Hocking, 11
Caitlin Campbell, Fairfield, 11
Kaitlin Chambliss, Fairfield, 9
Kylie Christa, Nelsonville-York, 11
Abby Riffle, Nelsonville-York, 10
Sylar Riffle, Nelsonville-York, 12
Kodee Langdon, South Point, 11
Megan Epperly, South Point, 12
Maddy Evans, Southpoint, 9
Kelsey Roberts, Reedsville, Eastern, 12
Ella Carleton, Reedsville, Eastern, 10
Tamron McCain, Oak, Hill, 12
Kameron Karr, Wellston, 11
Neveha Ously, Wellston, 11
Cidney Huff, Southeastern, Ross, 12
Audrey Scott, Southeastern, Ross, 11
Lacie O’Neal, Crooksville, 12
Gracie Frame, Crooksville, 11
Sierra Benney, Lynchburg-Clay, 12
Taylor Cunningham, Valley, 11
Lexi Whitt, Valley, 11
All-District First Team Division 4
Player Name, School, Grade
Cara Taylor, Waterford, 11
Emily Estep, Symmes Valley, 12
Megan Bazler, Clay, 12
Claire Dettwiller, Notre Dame, 12
Kaitlen Bush, Belpre, 10
Brooke Kennedy, Manchester, 12
Gwen Sparks, Notre Dame, 9
Marisa, Moore, Peebles, 11
Riley Schweikert, Waterford, 12
Olivia Smith, Paint Valley, 11
Gwen Messer, South Webster, 12
Hannah Hobbs, Manchester, 11
Preslee Lutz, Clay, 11
Jace Agriesti, Miller, 11
Jessie Rutt, South Gallia, 11
Ava Jenkins, Green, 12
Kelsie Gothard, Symmes Valley, 12
Kassidy Chaney, Southern, 9
Player, of, the, Year
Cara, Taylor, Waterford, 11
Coach, of, the, Year
J.D., McKenzie, Notre, Dame
All-District Second Team Division 4
Player Name, School, Grade
Alyssa, Hutchinson, Belpre, 12
Adelynn, Stevens, Trimble, 11
Emma Bailey, South Webster, 12
Kyndell Lloyd, Peebles, 12
Brianna Osborne, Trimble, 11
Isabel Cassidy, Notre Dame, 12
Lalla Hurlow, South Gallia, 11
Bri Claxton, South Webster, 11
Kasey Kimbler, Green, 11
Mackenzie Whitley, Glenwood, 11
Mia Caldwell, Sciotoville East, 11
Mea Henderson, Western, 12
Megan Nickel, Eastern Pike, 9
Savannah Mart, Symmes Valley, 9
Kat Cochran, Clay, 12
Emilee Applegate, Manchester, 10
Annie Dettwiller, Notre, Dame, 10
Josie Elliot, Waterford, 11
All-District H.M. Team Division 4
Player Name, School, Grade
Dekotah Lemon, Belpre, 12
Taylor Parker, Belpre, 11
Shaley Munion, Clay, 12
Andee Lester, Eastern Pike, 12
Hannah Felts, Eastern, Pike, 9
Skylar White, Eastern, Pike, 12
Jadelyn Lawson, Glenwood, 9
Dylan O’Rourke, Glenwood, 10
Cassie Williams, Glenwood, 9
Emily Brady, Green, 11
Kame Sweeney, Green, 12
Yasmin Lucas, Manchester, 12
Bella Staffer, Paint, Valley, 10
Haylee Vaughn, Paint Valley, 12
Emmi Nichols, Peebles, 11
Darby Mills, Peebles, 10
Peyton Johnson, Sciotoville, 11
Grace Smith, Sciotoville, 12
Felicia Smith, Sciotoville, 11
Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster, 9
Lexi Smith, Southern, 9
Kayla Evans, Southern, 11
Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 9
Riley Campbell, Trimble, 11
Alayna Jones, Waterford, 12
Bailey Elliot, Western, 11
Morgan Whitley, Western, 11