OHSAA Baseball state tournament pairings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s 93rd baseball state tournament begins Thursday at Canal Park in downtown Akron.

Pairings are below for the baseball state tournament, which will cap off the OHSAA’s spring state tournaments and the 2020-21 school year.

Last weekend, the OHSAA conducted state tournaments in lacrosse, softball and track and field.

Home of the Cleveland Indians’ AA affiliate Akron RubberDucks, Canal Park first hosted the OHSAA baseball state tournament in 2019.

Coverage includes live video streaming by the NFHS Network, live stats and more at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/Baseball-2021/2021-Baseball-Tournament-Coverage

2021 OHSAA Baseball State Tournament

All Games at Canal Park, Akron

Home Team Listed First

Live Video Streaming at NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH

Live Stats: www.OHSAA.StatBroadcast.com

Division III

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (21-8) vs. Barnesville (24-7), Thursday, 10 a.m.

Archbold (22-11) vs. Canton Central Catholic (23-5), Thursday, 1 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division II

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (27-5) vs. Hamilton Badin (27-5), Thursday, 4 p.m.

Akron Archbishop Hoban (21-9) vs. Vermilion (26-6), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Lucasville Valley (20-11) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (23-8), Friday, 10 a.m.

Warren John F. Kennedy (19-6) vs. Fort Loramie (27-3), Friday, 1 p.m.

Division I

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (24-6) vs. Cincinnati Elder (24-8), Friday, 4 p.m.

New Albany (27-5) vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (26-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Ticketing Update

Baseball state tournament tickets are available from the Akron RubberDucks at: https://www.milb.com/akron/tickets/single-game-tickets

Children ages 5 and under do not need a ticket for admission, and fans can stay for multiple games/sessions with one ticket, however there is no stadium reentry.