Valley regional game falls victim to rain

LANCASTER — Rain across the state of Ohio took several postseason baseball and softball games victim on Thursday, including Valley’s Division IV Region 15 semifinal versus Paint Valley.

The decision to move the contest to Friday, June 4 came on Thursday morning.

The game will still take place at Lancaster’s Beavers Field at 2 p.m., as will the second of two Region 15 semifinals between Berlin Hiland and Howard East Knox.

The Berlin Hiland-East Knox game will begin at approximately 5 p.m.

The two winners from Friday’s regional semifinal games will meet back at Beavers Field on Saturday, June 6 for the Division IV regional final at 3 p.m.

The Division IV regional final on Saturday is set to begin after the conclusion of the Division III, Region 11 final, which starts at noon.

The D-III regional final will feature Minford and the winner of Fredericktown and Barnesville.

Minford defeated Wheelersburg 2-0 in a regional semifinal on Thursday at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

Indians will play Paint Valley Friday at Beavers