Rain postpones softball state tournaments

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Steady rain in Northeast Ohio has caused a one-day postponement of the High School Athletic Association softball state tournament at Akron Firestone Stadium, while the OHSAA track and field state championships are set to begin on time Friday and the lacrosse state championship game qualifiers are set for Saturday.

In the first softball state tournament game Thursday morning, play was suspended in the second inning of the Division I state semifinal between Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne. That game will be resumed at 10 a.m. Friday. The remaining state tournament schedule is listed below, with one change to the Division III semifinals schedule. The state championship games will be played Sunday.

The track and field state tournament is Friday and Saturday at three Central Ohio high schools, since Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University is not available due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Division I meet will be held at Hilliard Darby, the Division II meet will be at Pickerington North and the Division III meet will be at Westerville North. Qualifiers, schedules and results are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Track-Field/2021-State-Tournament-Coverage

The lacrosse state semifinals were Tuesday and Wednesday night at neutral sites around Ohio. The state championship games are set for Saturday at Ohio Wesleyan University’s Selby Stadium in Delaware. Pairings are below.

Updated Softball State Tournament Pairings, as of Noon Thursday

All games at Firestone Stadium, Akron

All games live on the NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH

Home team listed first.

State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2021/2021-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division I

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (26-4) vs. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (32-1), Game Will Resume Friday, 10 a.m.

West Chester Lakota West (30-1) vs. Massillon Perry (26-6), Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 10 a.m.

Division IV

Bradford (28-2) vs. New Riegel (28-2), Friday, 3 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights (21-4) vs. Newark Catholic (17-13), Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Division III – change in order of games from original schedule

Sherwood Fairview (26-1) vs. Wheelersburg (26-1), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Johnstown (19-11) vs. Canfield South Range (29-3), Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 4 p.m.

Division II

Hebron Lakewood (25-7) vs. Wooster Triway (28-2), Saturday, 3 p.m.

LaGrange Keystone (31-1) vs. New Concord John Glenn (32-0), Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 7 p.m.

Ticketing Update

Tickets previously purchased for the softball state tournament will be automatically updated to the new date and time. No action is needed by the current ticket holder.

For the remaining OHSAA state tournaments, children ages 5 and under do not need a ticket for admission, and fans can stay for multiple games/sessions with one ticket, however there is no stadium reentry. Tickets for softball, lacrosse and track and field will be available at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Tickets for the baseball state tournament at Canal Park in Akron June 10-12 are already available through the Akron Rubber Ducks.

Lacrosse State Championships Pairings

Lacrosse State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse-Girls/2021-Girls-Lacrosse-Tournament-Coverage

Championship games live on the NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH

Division II Girls: Rocky River (15-6) vs. Cincinnati Mariemont (18-3), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division II Boys: Chagrin Falls (16-7) vs. Cincinnati Mariemont (15-5), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division I Girls: New Albany (20-3) vs. Dublin Coffman (17-5), Saturday, 4 p.m.

Division I Boys: Dublin Jerome (21-2) vs. Upper Arlington (21-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_ohsaa-1.jpg