Pirates boys tennis sees season end at districts

PORTSMOUTH — There will be a trio of Southeast District boys tennis players that’ll be continuing their season at the Division II State Boys Tennis Tournament.

Waverly junior Penn Morrison — the Southern Ohio Conference’s singles tournament champion — added to his resume by winning the 2021 Division II District Championship at Shawnee State University’s William Daehler Tennis Center.

Morrison defeated Curtis Wagner of West Holmes High School in straight-sets (6-1, 6-1) in the singles championship as both Morrison and Wagner will advance to the state tournament.

Athens High School’s doubles team of Choi/Frost defeated East Liverpool’s Dawson/Butler in straight sets (6-2, 6-1) with both set to compete in the state double tournament.

Dawson/Butler ended the season of two Southeast District doubles teams — Wheelersburg’s Alex Thomas and Preslee Etterling (6-4, 6-4) in the opening round and Waverly’s Caden Nibert and Waylon Lamerson in the quarterfinals.

Wheelersburg senior Logan Davis defeated Jackson’s Ethan Crabtree (6-3, 7-6), but ultimately fell in the quarterfinals of the singles tournament to East Liverpool’s Cole Dailey (6-1, 6-2).

Wheelersburg’s Nathan Sylvia was also a district qualifier from the SOC, falling to St. Clairsville’s Evan Holstein in a tight match which went three sets (7-5, 4-6, 6-4).

Waverly’s Mark Stulley fell to Athens’ Ben Catelino in straight-sets (6-0, 7-5) in the opening round of the district singles tournament.

The 101st OHSAA Boys State Tennis Tournament is being held at The Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29.

Wheelersburg’s Nathan Sylvia competes during the 2021 Division II Singles District Tournament hosted by Shawnee State University. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Burg-singles-2-A2615.jpg Wheelersburg’s Nathan Sylvia competes during the 2021 Division II Singles District Tournament hosted by Shawnee State University. Courtesy of Julie Billings, Pike Co. News Watchman Wheelersburg senior Logan Davis competing during the 2021 Division II Singles District Tournament hosted by Shawnee State University. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Logan-Davis-_-Burg-districts.jpg Wheelersburg senior Logan Davis competing during the 2021 Division II Singles District Tournament hosted by Shawnee State University. Courtesy of Julie Billings, Pike Co. News Watchman

Staff Report

