BSN selected as OHSAA preferred athletic provider

COLUMBUS — BSN SPORTS — the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands — is now the official preferred distributor of athletic uniforms, merchandise, equipment and apparel for the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

A pillar in a larger Varsity Brands partnership including sister companies Varsity Spirit — the global leader in cheer, dance, and band as well as Herff Jones, the leading provider of graduation, achievement, and yearbook products — BSN SPORTS will serve as the preferred partner for OHSAA member schools and their communities.

OHSAA members will benefit from exclusive agreement pricing, access to customizable product designs through BSN SPORTS’ Team Art Locker and online fanwear Sideline Stores, and yearly purchase rebates as BSN SPORTS partners.

The partnership — which extends into 2025 — provides OHSAA members with comprehensive support for all sport, spirit, and achievement needs.

As an initial partnership offering, all OHSAA members will receive a free custom branded floor mat through BSN SPORTS’ extensive Campus Branding product line by simply scheduling a call with their local BSN SPORTS Sales Professional.

The offer, which stands through the month of June, can be redeemed on the OHSAA Partnership Portal: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/ohsaa

“Our team is excited and honored to partner with OHSAA through this exclusive partnership, which provides coaches, administrators, and families with exclusive access to Varsity Brands resources, including our team of industry and sport-specific experts,” said BSN SPORTS Vice President Rob Held. “Through the strong long-standing relationships that we’ve developed with premier brands, partners like OHSAA along their member base will benefit from the access, selection and preferred pricing that BSN SPORTS brings to the table. With over 1100 sales professionals — over 90 of which reside in Ohio — servicing their local communities nationwide, we are committed to developing similar partnerships that bring valuable resources and quality service to coaches, athletes and their families on and off the field.”

“Our partnership with BSN SPORTS speaks to our alike missions of enriching and elevating the student experience, while providing the tools and resources for coaches to make a lasting impact on the lives of our next generation of high school athletes,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “This partnership directly advances these goals by ensuring high school students across Ohio are equipped with best-in-class products from a well-resourced, dynamic and committed partner like Varsity Brands.”

