Scioto athletes advance to D-III regional

McDERMOTT — Though Scioto County’s clubs, on the team front, weren’t at the very top of the totem pole for last week’s Division III Southeast District track and field meet, the six schools competing acquitted themselves quite well — and advanced several individuals and relay teams to this week’s regional competition.

As the Coal Grove boys and girls easily swept the team titles, including the Hornet men by over 50 points, Scioto County’s lengthy listed included a half-dozen district champions — and several second-thru-fourth place finishers which qualified for the regional meet.

The annual Southeast District Division III meet took place on Wednesday and Friday of last week at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field —with Valley, Notre Dame, South Webster, Clay, Green and New Boston being the six Scioto County representatives.

The top four placers in each event at the district meet move on to the regional meet, which is not far from Northwest this year —at Southeastern High School.

The highest-placing county team was the Notre Dame boys, which racked up 56 points and trailed only Coal Grove’s 153 and runner-up Whiteoak’s 96.

Lynchburg-Clay (50) clipped Leesburg Fairfield (49) for fourth, as Valley was sixth at 44.5 —and Green just three-and-a-half points back at an even 41.

South Webster was 10th with 28.5, New Boston was 12th with 17, and Clay gained all five of its points when Gavin Cayton qualified fourth in the high jump.

The boys district champions included Ethan Huffman of Green in the high jump (6-0), Ryan Benjamin of Valley in the shot put (55-7 1/4), De’Von Jones in the 200m dash (23.10), and Dariyonne Bryant in the 100m dash (11.46).

All except Bryant are seniors.

Huffman was the runner-up in the long jump, while Benjamin was third in the discus throw to qualify for two individual events.

Benjamin’s Indian teammate, Justin Moore, made it out in the shot put (third) and discus (fourth) with him.

Jones was also third in the 100m dash, as he sprinted alongside Bryant —who was third in the 200m and the opening leg of the Titans’ 4x200m relay unit, which was the runner-up.

The other Titans to run the 4x200m were John Ball, Gary Zheng and Nolan Heiland —as Ball, Zheng and Heiland joined senior Austin Vaughters as part of Notre Dame’s third-place 4x100m quartet.

Brody Boggs, a junior from South Webster, was the runner-up in the 110m high hurdles —and finished fifth and almost qualified in the 300m race.

Otherwise, the Jeeps’ regional qualifiers came from their fourth-place 4x800m relay team —which included Zander Rawlins, Myles Beasley, Kaleb Mantle and Caleb Conley, as Conley qualified individually as the third-place finisher in the 3,200m run.

The only running final on Wednesday was in fact that 4x800m relay, as the Lady Jeeps’ foursome —of senior opening leg Rylee Hagen and Ali Newman, Brooklyn Blanton and Campbell West —was third.

Clay senior Tabbi Whitt —with a throw of 100 feet and nine inches and exactly six feet longer than runner-up Rylee Harmon of Coal Grove —was the girls discus champion.

The only other girls champion from the county was another senior — as Natalie Buckle of Valley captured the crown in the girls 100m hurdles (17.90).

Her and Notre Dame sophomore Charlee Lansing both clocked in at 17.90, as Buckle’s tie-breaking time was actually a 17.891 and Lansing a 17.899.

Joining Buckle and Lansing on the podium in the 100m hurdles was Green’s Katelinn Satterfield, as Buckle became a double individual qualifier by finishing fourth in the 300m hurdles.

In between the hurdles races, Buckle ran the opening leg of Valley’s fourth-place 4x100m relay team —which also included fellow seniors Rylee Morrow and Rylie Refitt and freshman Kyleigh Lykins.

Valley and Notre Dame tied for 10th among the girls standings with 24 points apiece —as Clay had 21, South Webster 19, Green 14 and New Boston two.

A complete list of results can be found on www.baumspage.com, as the regional meet begins on Wednesday with preliminaries in most running events and finals in six events —including the 4x800m relay.

The other five finals are contested in field events.

Friday’s finals are the field events which are not held on Wednesday, and the other running event finals.

Green senior Ethan Huffman captured the championship of the boys high jump as part of Friday’s Southeast District Division III track and field meet at Northwest High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_D3-district-track-Huffman-HJ.jpg Green senior Ethan Huffman captured the championship of the boys high jump as part of Friday’s Southeast District Division III track and field meet at Northwest High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times South Webster junior Caden Conley qualified for the Division III regional meet by placing third in the boys 3,200m run at the Southeast District meet. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_D3-district-track-Conley-3200m-run.jpg South Webster junior Caden Conley qualified for the Division III regional meet by placing third in the boys 3,200m run at the Southeast District meet. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Notre Dame’s Dariyonne Bryant (left) hands off the baton to teammate John Ball (right) as the Titans qualified for the Division III regional meet in the boys 4x200m relay. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_D3-district-track-ND-boys-4×200.jpg Notre Dame’s Dariyonne Bryant (left) hands off the baton to teammate John Ball (right) as the Titans qualified for the Division III regional meet in the boys 4x200m relay. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Valley senior Natalie Buckle qualified for the Division III regional meet in the girls 300m hurdles, and captured the championship of the girls 100m hurdles, as part of Friday’s Southeast District Division III track and field meet at Northwest High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_D3-district-track-Buckle-300m-hurdles.jpg Valley senior Natalie Buckle qualified for the Division III regional meet in the girls 300m hurdles, and captured the championship of the girls 100m hurdles, as part of Friday’s Southeast District Division III track and field meet at Northwest High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times New Boston senior De’Von Jones (right) captured the championship of the boys 200m dash as part of Friday’s Southeast District Division III track and field meet at Northwest High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_D3-district-track-Jones-200m-dash.jpg New Boston senior De’Von Jones (right) captured the championship of the boys 200m dash as part of Friday’s Southeast District Division III track and field meet at Northwest High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

