Hoover, Kammler post NAIA National Standard times

TOLEDO — As they have all season long, the duo of Hunter Hoover and Aiden Kammler proved to be tremendous — as the pair each ran NAIA National Standard times in the 5,000-meter run, with Hoover posting an ‘A’ Standard and Kammler a ‘B’ Standard to head up the Bears’ efforts in the Rocket Invitational in Toledo lst Saturday.

Hoover, who finished an impressive second in an 18-runner field, bested eight NCAA Division II runners en route to running a 14:40.68.

His mark was the top time of any runner associated with a four-year institution and second only to Alex Frey, whom Hoover only finished two seconds back of.

Kammler, meanwhile, continued building on an outstanding campaign where the Portsmouth native continues to show quick progression.

His time of 14:55.49 bettered six NCAA Division II runners, as the Portsmouth High School graduate finished inside the top-third of the field with his sixth-place showing.

Along with that duo, Hunter Bennington — again — posted a competitive time in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, with the South Webster native running a 9:32.17 to finish eighth in a competitive 12-participant event.

Faheem Gilbert joined the quartet as local standouts competing on the day, running a 10.90 in the 100-meter dash to finish fourth of seven competitors and defeat an NCAA Division I runner in the process.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.