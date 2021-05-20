Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 19


Softball — Division III District Semifinals

Wheelersburg 12, Fairfield 2 (6 innings)

Wellston 15, Valley 0 (5 innings)

Ironton 4, Alexander 0

Adena 5, Minford 2

Westfall 9, Meigs Eastern 3

Portsmouth 5, Coal Grove 2

Softball — Division II District Finals

Athens 6, Sheridan 3

Baseball — Division III Sectional Semifinals

Oak Hill 5, Federal Hocking 1

West 12, Coal Grove 5

Adena 6, Alexander 2

Westfall 15, West Union 0

Meigs 6, Belpre 4

Fairland 6, Southeastern 0

River Valley 2, Lynchburg-Clay 1

Crooksville 4, Zane Trace 2

Rock Hill 4, Nelsonville-York 3

Portsmouth 6, Northwest 5

Piketon 5, Wellston 0

Eastern Brown 10, South Point 0

Chesapeake 2, North Adams 1

