SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 19
Softball — Division III District Semifinals
Wheelersburg 12, Fairfield 2 (6 innings)
Wellston 15, Valley 0 (5 innings)
Ironton 4, Alexander 0
Adena 5, Minford 2
Westfall 9, Meigs Eastern 3
Portsmouth 5, Coal Grove 2
Softball — Division II District Finals
Athens 6, Sheridan 3
Baseball — Division III Sectional Semifinals
Oak Hill 5, Federal Hocking 1
West 12, Coal Grove 5
Adena 6, Alexander 2
Westfall 15, West Union 0
Meigs 6, Belpre 4
Fairland 6, Southeastern 0
River Valley 2, Lynchburg-Clay 1
Crooksville 4, Zane Trace 2
Rock Hill 4, Nelsonville-York 3
Portsmouth 6, Northwest 5
Piketon 5, Wellston 0
Eastern Brown 10, South Point 0
Chesapeake 2, North Adams 1