Lady Jeeps head to district final

SOUTH WEBSTER — In their final home game of the 2021 season, the South Webster Lady Jeeps (19-8) made good on their last finish in Division IV tournament play.

With their win 8-1 win over Manchester in Tuesday’s Division IV district semifinal, the No. 4-seed Lady Jeeps punched their ticket into Saturday’s district final against top-seeded Notre Dame where they’ll play for the program’s first win at that stage since 2002.

SW coach Andy Messer said after the Manchester win he was proud of his team for playing error-free after committing a pair the previous night in a loss to Wellston.

“I couldn’t have been more proud of the team after playing not a very clean game last night. Tonight we were error free and that’s great to have,” Messer said. “The run support is always helpful to the person in the circle and we got that as well.”

The Lady Jeeps took a 1-0 lead in the first when senior Gwen Messer put a ball in play and reached via error, scoring fellow senior Emma Bailey from third.

Neither team would manage a run after the first until the fifth when Skylar Zimmerman drove in Bri Claxon on an RBI single after Claxon singled and advanced to third.

Bella Claxon had a sacrifice that scored Zimmerman from third to make it 3-0 South Webster just before Emma Bailey scored on a passed ball.

Bri Claxon hit an inside-the-park home run in the sixth to put the Lady Jeeps ahead 5-0. Bella Claxon made it 6-0 in the sixth by putting a ball in play and having Zimmerman score.

Messer then doubled to left field, scoring Bella Claxon and Emma Bailey for SW’s final two runs.

Manchester got one back with two outs in the seventh, but was unable to mount any more of a late-game rally.

Messer pitched the complete game win on 87 pitches, allowing just four Lady Greyhound hitters to reach by hit and once via walk. The SW senior also retired seven via strikeout.

SW will play for the program’s first district title in 19 seasons on Saturday when they’ll take on unbeaten Notre Dame.

The pair of Division IV powers met at the D4 district semis in 2019 — a 6-0 win by the Lady Titans when on their way to a regional semis berth.

“Going forward from here we’re gonna take one day at a time and focus on the things we need to do to prepare us for our next game,” Messer said, of preparing to face Notre Dame.

The Lady Jeeps and Lady Titans are scheduled for an 11:00 a.m. first pitch at the University of Rio Grande on Saturday, May 22.

***

BOX SCORE

Manchester: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 2

South Webster: 1 0 0 0 3 4 X — 8 9 0

W: Messer (SW), L: Kennedy (M)

Souith Webster hitting

Bri Claxon 2-4, 2R, HR, RBI

Skylar Zimmerman 2-4, 2R, RBI

Emma Bailey 1-1, 3R, 2BB

Bella Claxon 1-3, R, RBI

Gwen Messer 3-4, 3RBI

Rease Hall 1-3

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_SouthWebster_logo-5.jpg

Top Manchester in district semis

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

