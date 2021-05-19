Pirates roll Greenup in tuneup

LLOYD, Ky. — The Wheelersburg Pirates traveled across the Ohio River on Tuesday to tune up against Greenup.

As it turned out, they made it worth their while.

That’s because the Pirates put up three innings of four runs or more —mercy-ruling the host and non-league Musketeers 13-2 to end their baseball regular season at 19-7.

Wheelersburg went off for five first-frame markers, then added insurance with four runs apiece in the third and fifth innings —as the contest was called with the 10-run mercy rule.

The Pirates tripled up on Greenup in basehits 18-6, as the Musketeers — now 15-14 — made one error compared to none for the ‘Burg.

Hunter Thomas, Wheelersburg’s starting pitcher, tossed the opening four innings and earned the win —throwing 66 pitches and allowing two earned runs on six hits with two walks.

He also hit two of the 19 batters he faced —actually plunking Cameron Carroll twice.

Elias Robson faced four Greenup batters and walked Hunter Clevenger, as Thomas and Robson registered one strikeout each.

For the Pirates, Eric Green, who tripled to lead off the game, scored two runs along with Mason Montgomery, Chase Conley and Braden Horr — as Green, Conley and Case Dyer dialed up three hits apiece, with Horr, Cooper McKenzie, Ethan Ison and Creed Warren winding up with two.

Montgomery doubled to lead off the third, as Dyer did the same in the first to cross Green — part of his four-RBI afternoon.

Warren doubled for the Pirates’ final hit of the first as they batted around, as he and Conley collected three runs batted in —with McKenzie chipping in two and Thomas one on a sacrifice fly which made it 9-1 in the third.

Conley also drew a walk — as Dyer, McKenzie, Thomas, Warren and Ison all scored a run.

Greenup got a run in the first when Bradley Adkins and Austin Clarkson both walked, and Clevenger singled in Adkins.

In the fourth, and trailing 9-1, Logan Bays and Cohen Underwood led off with singles —as Bays eventually scored and Carroll was hit by a pitch for the second time.

The first came with two outs in the second stanza, as Matthew Boggs singled and advanced on a wild pitch to put runners on second and third.

The only other runners Thomas allowed were third-inning singles by Clarkson and Clevenger.

Wheelersburg, which is the second-seeded squad in the entire Southeast District Division III tournament, will host either Crooksville or Zane Trace for a sectional championship on Saturday.

First pitch is set for high noon, as Crooksville and Zane Trace tangle in a sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

The Pirates played, and won, against Zane Trace 2-1 in a non-league encounter earlier in the season.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Wheelersburg_Logo-5.jpeg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved