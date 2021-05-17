SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 17
Division II Baseball Sectional Semifinals
Gallia Academy at Waverly, ppd. to May 18
New Lexington at Unioto, ppd. to May 18
Logan Elm at Miami Trace, ppd. to May 18
McClain at Jackson, ppd. to May 18
Athens 2, Circleville 1
Hillsboro 6, Marietta 0
Warren 5, Fairfield Union 4
Sheridan 1, Washington Court House 0 (11 innings)
Regular Season Baseball
North Adams at Portsmouth, canceled
Northwest at Piketon, canceled
Minford at Greenup County, canceled
Division II Softball District Semifinals
Sheridan 4, Warren 3
Athens 7, Logan Elm 5
Regular Season Softball
Wellston 11, South Webster 10