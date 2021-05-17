SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 17

Division II Baseball Sectional Semifinals

Gallia Academy at Waverly, ppd. to May 18

New Lexington at Unioto, ppd. to May 18

Logan Elm at Miami Trace, ppd. to May 18

McClain at Jackson, ppd. to May 18

Athens 2, Circleville 1

Hillsboro 6, Marietta 0

Warren 5, Fairfield Union 4

Sheridan 1, Washington Court House 0 (11 innings)

Regular Season Baseball

North Adams at Portsmouth, canceled

Northwest at Piketon, canceled

Minford at Greenup County, canceled

Division II Softball District Semifinals

Sheridan 4, Warren 3

Athens 7, Logan Elm 5

Regular Season Softball

Wellston 11, South Webster 10