SOUTH WEBSTER — It was quite the team affair for the South Webster Jeeps baseball team on Saturday.

In defeating visiting Miller 11-0 in a Division IV sectional semifinal, the No. 11-seeded Jeeps had each of their nine players in the lineup collect a hit and seven of the nine drove in a run.

As a team, SW tallied their 11 hits on 11 runs and raced to their largest lead after the fourth frame.

A three-up, three-down inning for Miller in the fifth ended the contest in a quick five innings and gave senior Billy Jones the victory in possibly his last home game during his high school career.

Jones pitched the fifth and retired the Miller hitters in order as Jeeps pitching allowed just three hits by Hawks batters in the contest.

“If this happens to be our last home game of the season, I’m happy for Aidan (Andrews) & Billy (Jones) to go out with a win,” SW coach Ryan McClintic said, after the win. “They’ve done a lot for our program, but they aren’t done yet. We have our eyes set on the next task at hand.”

Jones, starting pitcher Robert Martin, and junior Cam Carpenter allowed no walks, three hits, and nine strikeouts — facing just two more than the minimum.

Martin and Jones each drove in a game-best three RBI on 2-of-3 hitting and both scored two runs, also.

Senior Aidan Andrews, Gavin Baker, Trae Zimmerman, Riley Cook, Isaiah Ruth, Jaren Lower, and Cam Carpenter each had a hit in the winning effort.

Zimmerman scored three runs and Andrews scored once, while the remaining four Jeeps had an RBI to score one of their 11 runs.

“It was a total team effort offensively,” McClintic said. “Everyone contributed with timely hitting and we were able to play ‘add-on’ each inning.”

The Jeeps will head to a Division IV sectional final in Bainbridge on Tuesday where they’ll face No. 6-seed Paint Valley at 5:00 p.m.

SW baseball won a sectional championship in 2019 to qualify for the district tourney, meaning a win over the Bearcats would make their 2nd-straight sectional crown.

BOX SCORE

Miller: 0 0 0 0 0 x x 0 3 3

South Webster 5 2 2 2 x x x 11 11 0

Miller offense:

Canter 1-2

Crawford 1-2

Cox 1-2

South Webster offense:

Aidan Andrews 1-4, R

Gavin Baker 1-3, 2B, 2R, RBI

Trae Zimmerman 1-3, 2B, 3R

Robert Martin 2-3, 2 R, 3RBI

Billy Jones 2-3, 2B, 2R, 3RBI

Riley Cook 1-1, RBI

Cam Carpenter 1-2, RBI

Isaiah Ruth 1-2, RBI

Jaren Lower 1-2, R, RBI