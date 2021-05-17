Late Spartans score costs Senators sectional

WEST PORTSMOUTH — It took a late-game run for the Portsmouth West Lady Senators to extend their Division III sectional final contest versus Alexander.

After the Lady Spartans scored an early run in the game’s first inning on a passed ball, West trailed 1-0 all the way up until the seventh when they would in fact extend things.

Karli York pinch-ran for junior Abi Boland after Boland led off the seventh with a no-out single — one of her two in the contest.

York scored on a passed ball, but a strikeout looking ended the Senators’ walk-off threat and sent the game into extra innings.

After a scoreless eighth, Alexander sent two runs across home plate to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth.

Acie Stone would single with two outs in the ninth, but would remain left on base after a game-ending 4-3 put out.

West managed just five hits across the nine inning affair and committed four errors in the field.

Sophomore pitcher Sydney McDermott was credited with the loss, despite allowing one earned run, five walks, only four Lady Spartan hits, and retiring nine via punch-out.

The Lady Senators do have a promising future as they’ll graduate three seniors and return the vast majority of their defensive and hitting lineups from their fourth-place SOC II finish 2021 team.

Alexander advances to this week’s Division III district tournament where they’ll face No. 2-seed Ironton.

***

BOX SCORE

Alexander: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 3 4 0

West: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 5 4

W: Costo (A), L: McDermott (W)

West junior Abi Boland (10) led the Lady Senators with two hits in their 3-1 loss to Alexander in a Division III sectional final on Friday.