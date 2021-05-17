Panthers strike with two outs, down Huntsmen

PORTSMOUTH — Doing their best damage last.

Clay had not led at any point of their non-league meeting versus visiting Huntington — until the very last play of the game.

Trailing after 2.5 innings at 6-2, the host Panthers out-scored the Huntsmen 6-1 over the rest of the contest and quite literally stole an 8-7 win.

Clay had the tying run in Evan Woods aboard when Carson Porginski, the game’s possible go-ahead run, reached via walk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Trailing 7-6, Clay’s Mitchell King reached via an error by Huntington third baseman Leach — a knock that proceeded to score Woods from second and tie the contest.

After Porginski moved to third and with Greg Gleason at-bat, Porginski stole home and stole a win for the Panthers over a strong Division IV foe with their second run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Both teams committed five errors a piece and combined for 15 hits.

Clay senior pitcher Shaden Malone relieved starter Jaden Jessee in the top of the first and allowed just one earned run in seven innings of work.

Jessee did his damage at the plate, going 1-of-2 with a drawn walk, a run, and two RBI.

King, Clay Cottle, and Shaden Malone each had two hits apiece in the walk-off win.

“Very proud of our team tonight. We were behind the whole game and were able to win it with two outs in the seventh,” Clay coach Marc Cottle said, afterwards. “Coach Yates is one of the best around and had a very good team. This team doesn’t quit and it made for our second come from behind win in two days. Hopefully this continues in the tournament.”

BOX SCORE

Huntington: 3 1 2 0 1 0 0 — 7 6 5

Clay: 2 0 3 1 0 0 2 — 8 9 5

W: Malone (C), L: Black (H)

