Portsmouth boys track finishes 3rd at OVC championships

PEDRO — Run like a Hornet and sting like a bee.

At Saturday’s Ohio Valley Conference championship track meet, featuring each of the eight OVC member’s boys and girls teams, the Coal Grove Hornets claimed first place in both team finishes — the boys doing so with 160.5 points and the girls totaling 178 points.

The Portsmouth Trojans landed in third place on the boys side with 98 points, while the Lady Trojans track team finished eighth out of eight teams with 28 points.

Trojans sophomore Charlie Putnam captured a pair of first place finishes in his first OVC championship track meet. Of course, it was the first OVC meet since spring 2019 after last year’s was canceled due to the coronavirus threat.

Putnam took home first in the day’s two distance competitions — the 1600 and 3200 meter runs with times of 4:48.20 and 11:00.70, respectively.

Portsmouth also finished in the top-half in each of the boys relay competitions.

In the 4×200, Portsmouth’s Beau Hammond, Donavon Carr, Chris Duff, and Devon Lattimore finished in second with a time of 1:35.36. That was barely over a second longer than CG’s first place time of 1:34.22.

Portsmouth also finished in second in the 4×100 as Dante Hamrick, Hammond, Amare Johnson, and Lattimore completed the race in a time of 46.15.

Portsmouth’s Xander Young, Putnam, Tyson Craft, Trevyvin Craft finished in third in the 4×800 with a time of 9:24.38, second to Coal Grove and Rock Hill.

In the 4×400, PHS’s Carr, Haidyn Griffith, Tyson Craft, Trevyvin Craft finished in third with 3:47.54, behind Ironton and Coal Grove in first and second place.

PHS senior Chris Duff finished fourth in the high jump at 5-foot, 10 inches, while taking fifth in the long jump at 18-feet, 6.6 inches.

On the girls side, Portsmouth junior Kayden Lattimore was fourth in the discus throw with a distance of 99 feet and five inches.

Full results can be found by viewing the online version of this story at portsmouth-daily times.com/sports, or by visiting baumspage.com.

Girls’ Team Results

1, Coal Grove 178; 2, Gallipolis 99; 3, Rock Hill 94; 4, Fairland 90; 5, Ironton 60; 6, Chesapeake 56, South Point 47; 8, Portsmouth 28

Field Events

Discus: 1, Jaina Bailey (RH) 109-01; 2, Emma Hall (Ir) 109-00; 3, Makinzie Luhrsen (SP) 99-7; 4, Kayden Lattimore (Po) 99-05; 5, Chanee Cremeens (Ga) 97-08; 6, Bailie Wilson (Ch) 97-04; 7, Rylee Hamron (CG) 94-5; 8, Whitney Howard (RH) 91-4

High Jump: 1, Addi Dillow (CG) 5-0; 2, Emil Duncan (Ch) 5-0; 3, Carolina Sola (Ga) 4-6; 4, Lilly Zornes (Ir) 4-4; 5, Emma Marshall (Fa) 4-4; 6, Chasity Cecil (Ir) 4-2; 7, Kayleigh Rowe (CG) 4-2; 8, Aliva Lear (Ga) 4-2

Long Jump: 1, Emily Duncan (Ch) 16-04.5; 2, Elaysia Wilburn (SP) 15-01.5; 3, Cigi Pancake (RH) 14-10.75; 4, Robin Isaacs (Ch) 14-08; 5, Kailyn Wilson (Po) 14-01.5; 6, Bri Reynolds (RH) 13-9.5; 7, Sarah Roach (SP) 13-8.5; 8, Kia Booth (Fa) 13-01.5

Shot Put: 1, Chanee Cremeens (Ga) 33-5; 2, Emma Hall (Ir) 33-4; 3, Rylee Harmon (CG) 31-9; 4, Makinzie Luhrsen (SP) 31-5; 5, Kimrie Staley (SP) 30-2; 6, Kenadee Keaton (CG) 29-3; 7, Kymaree Carter (Po) 28-11; 8, Jaina Bailey (RH) 28.02

Pole Vault: 1, Callie Wilson (Ga) 10-7; 2, Kandace Pauley (Ch) 9-0; 3, Emma Marshall (fa) 8-6; 4, Matti Hapney (CG) 7-6; 5, Katie Stitt (Fa) 7-0; 6, Makayla Collins (Ir) 7-0; 7, Tyera Pemberton (CG) 6-6; 8, Bella Stevens (RH) 6-0.

Running Events

100M Hurdles: 1, Kylee Thomas (CG) 16.20; 2, Robin Issacs (Ch) 17.86; 3, Kylie Hayes (Fa) 18.12; 4. Kelsey Fraley (CG) 19.42; 5, Paige Bailey (RH) 20.02; 6, Rileigh Brown (Fa) 20.11; 7, Kiarah Cox (Ir) 20.72

100M: 1, Maddie McDaniel (CG) 13.18; 2, Kylee Thomas (CG) 13.19; 3. Elaysia Wilburn (SP) 13.23; 4, Emily Duncan (Ch) 13.74; 5, Kiera Adams (Ir) 13.87; 6. Callie Wilson (Ga) 13.97; 7, Kaci Adkins (Fa) 14.04; 8, Makayla Bryant (Ga) 14.12

1600M: 1, Sarah Watts (Ga) 5:24.50 (meet record); 2, Ellil Holmes (CG) 5:44.31; 3, Reece Barnitz (Fa) 5:52,44; 4, Bella Stevens (RH) 5:54.47; 5, Camryn Miller (RH) 5:58.46; 6, Emma Marshall (Fa) 6:20.06; 7, Elizabeth Hout (Ga) 6:24.27; 8, Terryann Blizzard (Po) 7:37.76

400M: 1, Kylie Montgomery (CG) 1:00.02; 2, Bri Reynolds (RH) 1:03.29; 3, Lauran Hamm (CG) 1:04.44; 4, Katie Stitt (Fa) 1:05.40; 5, Arianna Thomas (Po) 1:06.45; 6, Reece Barnitz (Fa) 1:06.77; 7, Cigi Pancake (RH) 1:09.04; 8, Sarah Mitchell (SP) 1:09.27

300M Hurdles: 1, Kylee Thomas (CG) 48.94; 2, Maddie McDaniel (CG) 48.40; 3, Robin Isaacs (Ch) 52.87; 4, Lexi Steele (Fa) 55.98; 5, Paige Bailey (RH) 56.25; 6, Kaci Adkins (Fa) 57.77; 7, Tru Pancake (RH) 1:01.04; 8, Gabby McConnell (Ga) 1:02.67

800M: 1, Sarah Watts (Ga) 2:22.17 (meet record); 2, Laura Hamm (CG) 2:38.02, 3, Elli Holmes (CG) 2:38.32; 4, Bella Stevens (RH_ 2:40.09; 5, Courtney Corvin (Ga) 2:41.91; 6, Emma Mashall (Fa) 2:50.85; 7, Reece Barnitz (Fa) 2:59.32; 8, Ashlie Howard (RH) 3:01.25

200M: 1, Kylee Thomas (CG) 26.69; 2, Kylie Montgomery (CG) 27.26; 3, Elaysia Wilburn (SP) 27.63; 4, Kiera Adams (Ir) 28.72; 5, Katie Stitt (Fa) 28.90; 6, Emily Duncan (Ch) 29.20; 7, Makayla Bryant (Ga) 29.58; 8, Aliva Lear (Ga) 29.84

3200M: 1, Camryn Miller (RH) 13:03.04; 2, Kylie Gilmore (RH) 13:10.10; 3, Nina Miller (Fa) 14:16.05; 4, Abbey Hicks (CG) 14:22.51; 5, Krystal Davison (Ga) 14:36,86; 6, Emily Carrico (Fa) 14:53.01; 7, Elizabeth Guzman-Hipolito (Po) 16:58.54; 8, Terryann Blizzard (Po) 17:36.98

Relays

4×800: 1, Gallipolis (Courtney Corvin, Kennedy Smith, Brooke Hamilton, Sarah Watts) 10:42.88; 2, Rock Hill (Bri Reynolds, Kylie Gilmore, Camryn Miller, Tru Pancake) 11:0468; 3. Coal Grove (Abbey Hicks, Addi Dillow, Olivia Kingrey, Elli Holmes) 11:27.40; 4, Fairland (Kinsey Wray, Emily Carrico, Brooklyn Brumfield, Nina Miller) 12:24.67; 5, Ironton (Kaitlyn Eaches, Hannah Shavers, Brooke Babb, Chasity Cecil) 12:53.10; 6, Portsmouth (Alyvia Waughtel, Ryen Bishop, Elizabetth Guzman-Hipolito, Terryann Blizzard) 13:02.41

4×200: 1, Coal Grove (Kylie Montgomery, Laura Hamm, Olivia Kingrey, Maddie McDaniel) 1:51.84; 2, Ironton (Lilly Zornes, Kenzleigh Davison, Keira Adams, Evan Williams) 1:55.97; 3, Fairland (Lexi Steele, Kylie Hayes, Morgan Webb, Katie Stitt) 1:56.52; 4, South Point (Sara Roach, Sarah Mitchell, Kaydence Dickerson, Elaysia Wilburn) 1:59.51; 5, Gallipolis (Makayla Bryant, Carolina Sola, Gabby McConnell, Aliva Lear) 2:02.57; 6, Portsmouth (Arianna Thomas, Alyvia Waughtel, Ryen Bishop, Kailyn Wilson) 2:02.89; 7, Rock Hill (Paige Bailey, Ashlie Howard, Allison Rogers, Cigi Pancake) 2:03.02

4×100: 1, Coal Grove (Kelsey Fraley, Olivia Kingrey, Addi Dillow, Maddie McDaniels) 53.93; 2, Gallipolis (Callie Wilson, Gabby McConnell, Makayla Bryant, Aliva Lear) 54.38; 3, Ironton (Lilly Zornes, Kenzleigh Davidson, Keira Adams, Evan Williams) 54.81; 4, Fairland (Kylie Hayes, Kaci Adkins, Amelia Butler, Morgan Webb) 55.91; 5, South Point (Kaydence Dickerson, Keilanee Montgomery, Marissa Wolfe, Sarah Roach) 57.20; 6, Rock Hill (Angel Blevins, Destiney Poe, Allison Rogers, Ashlie Howard) 1:01.14

4×400: 1, Coal Grove (Kylie Montgomery, Olivia Kingrey, Addi Dillow, Laura Hamm) 4:22.54; 2, Gallipolis (Sarah Watts, Courtney Corvin, Kennedy Smith, Brooke Hamilton) 4:33.26; 3, Rock Hill (Cigi Pancake, Paige Bailey, Bri Reynolds, Bella Stevens) 4:34.84; 4, Fairland (Lexi Steele, Morgan Webb, Kinsey Wray, Reece Barnitz) 4:38.11; 5, Ironton (Kenzleigh Davidson, Chasity Cecil, Brooke Babb, Evan Williams( 4:44.00; 6, Portsmouth (Arianna Thomas, Alyvia Waughtel, Ryen Bishop, Kailyn Wilson) 4:51.72

Boys’ Team Results

1, Coal Grove 160.5; 2, Rock Hill 142; 3, Portsmouth 98; 4, Gallipolis 79; 5, Ironton 64; 6, Chesapeake 46; 7, Fairland 36; 8, South Point 28.5

Field Events

Discus: 1, Riley Starnes (Ga) 156-10; 2, Ben Compliment (CG) 146-3; 3, Perry Kingrey (CG) 130-9; 4, Michael Lucas (Fa) 129-6; 5, Max Gleichauf (Ir) 109-0; 6, Maurice Long (SP) 104-8; 7, Lane Smith (RH) 104-8; 8, Rex Smith (Po) 98-6

High Jump: 1, William “Quay” Harrison (Ir) 6-1; 2, Darryl Taylor (SP) 6-0; 3, Victory Day (RH) 5-10, 4, Chris Duff (Po) 5-10; 5, Trent Hacker (Ir) 5-8; 6, Braydon Malone (RH) 5-8; 7, Amare Johnson (Po) 5-8; 8, Chase Hall (CG) 5-6.

Long Jump: 1, Victory Day (RH) 20-6; 2, Daunevyn Woodson (Ga) 20-4.25; 3, Tristin Crisenbery (Ga) 19-1.25; 4, Nakyan Turner (SP) 18-6.5; 5, Chris Duff (Po) 18-6.6; 6, Ryan Martin (Ch) 18-4.5; 7, Chase Hall (CG) 18-1.5; 8, Tanner Robbins (Ch) 17-10.5

Shot Put: 1, Ben Compliment (CG) 53-1; 2, Riley Starnes (Ga) 49-11; 3, Dustin Lunsford (CG) 42-10.5; Nick Knight (Fa) 40-8.5; 5, Lane Smith (RH) 40-7.75; 6, Maurice Long (SP) 39-9.75; 7, Logan Hamlin (Fa) 38-11; 8, Rex Smith (Po) 37-0.5

Pole Vault: 1, William “Quay” Harrison (Ir) 11-6; 2, Landon Roberts (CG) 11-0; 3, Darryl Taylor (SP) 11-0, Morgan Schultz (CG) 11-0; 5, Aaron Ross (Ch) 10-6; 6, Hunter Blagg (RH) 10-6; 7, Parker Wyant (Fa) 9-5; 8, Izaiaha Willis (Ch) 9-6

Running Events

110M Hurdles: 1, Chase Hall (CG) 16.42; 2. Alex DeLapa (Ch) 17.87; 3, Morgan Schultz (CG) 18.00; 4, Jacob Sudlow (Fa) 18.04; 5, Jose Buxo (Ch) 18.20; 6, Myshawn Williams (Po) 19.87; 7, Conner Emnett (Po) 23.30

100M: 1, Daunevyn Woodson (Ga) 11.28; 2, Tyson Lewis (RH) 11.53; 3, Dante Hamrick (Po) 11.63; 4, Omarian Martin (Po) 11.85, 5, Parker Knipp (RH) 11.99; 6, Kane LeBlanc (SP) 12.02; 7, Clay Ferguson (CG) 12.24; 8, Nate Younge (Ga) 12.30

1600M: 1, Charlie Putnam (Po) 4:48.20; 2, Sam Simpson (RH) 4:48.81; 3, Landon Davis (CG) 5:06.96; 4, Michael Gleichauf (Ir) 5:08.68; 5, Jeff Sparks (CG) 5:09.70; 6, Connor Blagg (RH) 5:13, 38; 7, Logan Nicholas (Ga) 5:19.29; 8, Ayden Wine (Fa) 5:23.02

400M: 1, Noah Wood (RH) 50.45; 2, Elijah Dillon (G) 52.86; 3, Jace Casella (Fa) 54.03; 4, Steve Easterling (CG) 55.55; 5, Donavan Carr (Po) 56.76; 6, Hunter Blagg (RH) 58.39; 7, Miles Shipp (Po) 59.53; 8, Jayden Ferrell (SP) 1:00.36

300M Hurdles: 1, Tristin Crisenbery (Ga) 43:11; 2, Chase Hall (CG) 44.12; 3, Dannie Maynard (Ch) 44.98; 4, Victor Day (RH) 45.69; 5, Morgan Schultz (CG) 45.86; 6, Jose Buxo (Ch) 46.47; 7, Jacob Sudlow (Fa) 46.78; 8, Myshawn Williams (Po) 47.68

800M: 1, Elijah Dillon (CG) 2:04.44; 2, Sam Simpson (RH) 2:04.98; 3, Charlie Putnam (Po) 2:05.05; 4, Ethan White (Ir) 2:11.32; 5, Trevyvin Craft (Po) 2:14.03; 6, Isaac Phillips (RH) 2:21.20; 7, Wilton Long (Ga) 2:24.42; 8, Jacob Taylor (Ch) 2:35.08

200M: 1, Noah Wood (RH) 23.16; 2, Tyson Lewis (RH) 23.42; 3, Jarren Hicks (CG) 24.22; 4, Derrick Lucas (CG) 24.31, 5, Daunevyn Woodson (Ga) 24.62; 6, Chris Duff (Po)24.90; 7, Nate Younge (Ga) 25,29; 8, Dante Hamrick (Po) 25.51

3200M: 1, Charlie Putnam (Po) 11:00.70; 2, Sam Simpson (RH) 11:18.85; 3, Jeff Sparks (CG) 11:26. 20; 4, Landon Davis (CG) 11:28.62; 5, Logan Nicholas (Ga) 11:31.45; 6, Connor Blagg (RH) 11:34.35; 7, Ayden Wine (Fa) 11:55.83; 8, Michael Gleichauf (Ir) 12:33.21

Relays

4×800: 1, Coal Grove (Jeff Sparks, Elijah Dillon, Steve Easterling, Landon Davis) 8:56.60; 2, Rock Hill (Sam Simpson, Isaac Phillips, Connor Blagg, Hunter Blagg) 9:11.03; 3, Portsmouth (Xander Young, Charlie Putnam, Tyson Craft, Trevyvin Craft) 9:24.38; 4, Chesapeake (Cameron Lambert, Carl Handley, Nick Ferguson, Lucas Shephard) 9:58.18; 5, Ironton (Ethaniel Hellyer, Phillip Bowman, Connor McDaniel, Wyatt Baumgardner) 11:08.32; 6, Gallipolis (Gabe Russell, Connor Davis, Rhys Davis, Brock Howard) 12:07.56

4×200: 1, Rock Hill (Parker Knipp, Ethan Cattell, Victor Day, Noah Wood) 1:34.22; 2, Portsmouth (Beau Hammond, Donavan Carr, Chris Duff, Devon Lattimore) 1:35.36; 3. Ironton (Peyton Wilson, Chianti Martin, Eli Carter, Trent Hacker) 1:35.52; 4, Coal Grove (Derrick Lucas, Steven Simpson, Jarren Hicks, Clay Ferguson) 1:38.68; 5, Fairland (Parkere Wyant, Jace Casella, Jacob Sudlow, Tristan Daily) 1:39.16; 6, Chesapeake (Ian Hicks, Lucas Shepard, Dannie Maynard, Nick Ferguson) 1:41.00; 7, Gallipolis (Nate Younge, Brock Howard, Adam Stout, Coen Duncan) 1:44.72

4×100: 1, Rock Hill (Tyson Lewis, Ethan Cattell, Brayden Adams, Parker Knipp) 45.55; 2. Portsmouth (Dante Hamrick, Beau Hammond, Amare Johnson, Devon Lattimore) 46.15) 46.15; 3. Coal Grove (Clay Ferguson, Gavin Gipson, Jarren Hicks, Derrick Lucas) 46.19; 4, Ironton (Peyton Wilson, Chianti Martin, Eli Carter, Trent Hacker) 46.87; 5, Gallipolis (Nate Younge, Tristin Crisenbery, Adam Stout, Coen Duncan) 47.68; 6, Chesapeake (Alex DeLapa, Ian Hicks, Dannie Maynard, Ryan Martin) 48.40; 7, Fairland (Parker Wyant, Tristan Dailey, Jentin Padilla, Logan Hamlin) 51.04

4×400: 1, Ironton (Ethan White, William “Quay” Harrison, Eli Carter, Trent Hacker) 3:39.57; 2, Coal Grove (Morgan Schultz, Steve Easterling, Jarren Hicks, Landon Davis) 3:44.72; 3, Portsmouth (Donavan Carr, Haidyn Griffith, Tyson Craft, Trevyvin Craft) 3:47.54; 4, Rock Hill (Bryden Adams, Dylan Griffith, Hunt Blagg, Noah Wood) 3:47.76; 5, Chesapeake (Ian Hicks, Dannie Maynard, Lucas Shepard, Jose Buxo) 3:50.14; 6, Gallipolis (Tristan Crisenb ery, Adam Stout, Wilton Long, Logan Nicholas 4:09.29

Portsmouth junior Donavon Carr was a member of Portsmouth’s 4×200 team, alongside teammates Beau Hammond, Chris Duff, and Devon Lattimore, that finished in second place narrowly to host Rock Hill. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Donavan-Carr-_-OVC-Track.jpg Portsmouth junior Donavon Carr was a member of Portsmouth’s 4×200 team, alongside teammates Beau Hammond, Chris Duff, and Devon Lattimore, that finished in second place narrowly to host Rock Hill. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart Portsmouth sophomore Charlie Putnam (left) finished in first place in the boys 1600 and 3200 meter runs during Saturday’s Ohio Valley Conference championship track meet held at Rock Hill High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Charlie-Putnam-_-OVC-track.jpg Portsmouth sophomore Charlie Putnam (left) finished in first place in the boys 1600 and 3200 meter runs during Saturday’s Ohio Valley Conference championship track meet held at Rock Hill High School. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

