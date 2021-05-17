Portsmouth boys track finishes 3rd at OVC championships

PEDRO — Run like a Hornet and sting like a bee.
At Saturday’s Ohio Valley Conference championship track meet, featuring each of the eight OVC member’s boys and girls teams, the Coal Grove Hornets claimed first place in both team finishes — the boys doing so with 160.5 points and the girls totaling 178 points.
The Portsmouth Trojans landed in third place on the boys side with 98 points, while the Lady Trojans track team finished eighth out of eight teams with 28 points.
Trojans sophomore Charlie Putnam captured a pair of first place finishes in his first OVC championship track meet. Of course, it was the first OVC meet since spring 2019 after last year’s was canceled due to the coronavirus threat.
Putnam took home first in the day’s two distance competitions — the 1600 and 3200 meter runs with times of 4:48.20 and 11:00.70, respectively.
Portsmouth also finished in the top-half in each of the boys relay competitions.
In the 4×200, Portsmouth’s Beau Hammond, Donavon Carr, Chris Duff, and Devon Lattimore finished in second with a time of 1:35.36. That was barely over a second longer than CG’s first place time of 1:34.22.
Portsmouth also finished in second in the 4×100 as Dante Hamrick, Hammond, Amare Johnson, and Lattimore completed the race in a time of 46.15.
Portsmouth’s Xander Young, Putnam, Tyson Craft, Trevyvin Craft finished in third in the 4×800 with a time of 9:24.38, second to Coal Grove and Rock Hill.
In the 4×400, PHS’s Carr, Haidyn Griffith, Tyson Craft, Trevyvin Craft finished in third with 3:47.54, behind Ironton and Coal Grove in first and second place.
PHS senior Chris Duff finished fourth in the high jump at 5-foot, 10 inches, while taking fifth in the long jump at 18-feet, 6.6 inches.
On the girls side, Portsmouth junior Kayden Lattimore was fourth in the discus throw with a distance of 99 feet and five inches.
Full results can be found by viewing the online version of this story at portsmouth-daily times.com/sports, or by visiting baumspage.com.
Portsmouth junior Donavon Carr was a member of Portsmouth’s 4×200 team, alongside teammates Beau Hammond, Chris Duff, and Devon Lattimore, that finished in second place narrowly to host Rock Hill.
Portsmouth sophomore Charlie Putnam (left) finished in first place in the boys 1600 and 3200 meter runs during Saturday’s Ohio Valley Conference championship track meet held at Rock Hill High School.
© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved