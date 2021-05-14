SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 14
Division III Sectional Finals
Wheelersburg 17, Lynchburg-Clay 0 (5 innings)
Fairfield 4, Huntington 3
Wellston 12, Fairland 5
Valley 4, Crooksville 3
Ironton 13, New Lexington 0 (5 innings)
Alexander 3, Portsmouth West 1 (9 innings)
Adena 6, Oak Hill 5 (9 innings)
Minford 3, Southeastern 2
Westfall 12, Nelsonville-York 0
Eastern Meigs 5, Zane Trace 1
Portsmouth 9, Northwest 6
Coal Grove 7, Rock Hill 2
Regular Season Baseball
Clay 8, Huntington 7
Waverly 5, Portsmouth 2
Unioto 10, Northwest 1
Piketon 8, Eastern 2