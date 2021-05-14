Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 14


photo

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 14

Division III Sectional Finals

Wheelersburg 17, Lynchburg-Clay 0 (5 innings)

Fairfield 4, Huntington 3

Wellston 12, Fairland 5

Valley 4, Crooksville 3

Ironton 13, New Lexington 0 (5 innings)

Alexander 3, Portsmouth West 1 (9 innings)

Adena 6, Oak Hill 5 (9 innings)

Minford 3, Southeastern 2

Westfall 12, Nelsonville-York 0

Eastern Meigs 5, Zane Trace 1

Portsmouth 9, Northwest 6

Coal Grove 7, Rock Hill 2

Regular Season Baseball

Clay 8, Huntington 7

Waverly 5, Portsmouth 2

Unioto 10, Northwest 1

Piketon 8, Eastern 2

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_2E0EB24A-E5ED-44B1-85F8-5FC7385D8CF6_ne2021514223112215-3.jpeg