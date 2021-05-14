Kammer’s walkoff lifts Titans past Redmen

PORTSMOUTH — No extra innings needed, Notre Dame senior Ethan Kammer made sure of that.
With things tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh in the Titans’ non-league contest versus Rock Hill, Kammer delivered one of his two hits and drove in the game-winning run in sophomore Carter Campbell to put ND on top 5-4 at game’s end.
Kammer finished 2-of-4 at the plate with a game-high three RBI, just ahead of fellow senior Caleb Nichols who drove in two runs and got the win in a complete game outing.
Nichols struck out 10 and allowed just two earned runs on 112 pitches.
ND sophomore leadoff hitter Dylan Seison went 3-of-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two stolen bases.
The Titans scored four unanswered runs after trailing RH 3-0 through the first half inning, then surrendering the game-tying run in the top of the sixth.
Both teams concluded the contest with two errors apiece.