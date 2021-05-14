Kammer’s walkoff lifts Titans past Redmen

PORTSMOUTH — No extra innings needed, Notre Dame senior Ethan Kammer made sure of that.

With things tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh in the Titans’ non-league contest versus Rock Hill, Kammer delivered one of his two hits and drove in the game-winning run in sophomore Carter Campbell to put ND on top 5-4 at game’s end.

Kammer finished 2-of-4 at the plate with a game-high three RBI, just ahead of fellow senior Caleb Nichols who drove in two runs and got the win in a complete game outing.

Nichols struck out 10 and allowed just two earned runs on 112 pitches.

ND sophomore leadoff hitter Dylan Seison went 3-of-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two stolen bases.

The Titans scored four unanswered runs after trailing RH 3-0 through the first half inning, then surrendering the game-tying run in the top of the sixth.

Both teams concluded the contest with two errors apiece.

Notre Dame's senior class of Jake McGuire (5), Ethan Kammer (33), Chris Schmidt (6), Caleb Nichols (3), and Tucker Herrmann (4) helped earn a 5-4 win over Rock Hill on Thursday in non-league play. The Notre Dame varsity baseball team celebrates senior Ethan Kammer's walkoff single during the Titans' 5-4 win over Rock Hill in non-league play. Courtesy of Jason Cate, 451photos