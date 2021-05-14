Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 13


photo

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 13

Division IV Softball Sectional Finals

Notre Dame 19, Whiteoak 0 (5 innings)

Clay 12, Trimble 0 (5 innings)

South Webster 8, Miller 1

Belpre 13, Green 2 (6 innings)

Symmes Valley 16, Paint Valley 2 (5 innings)

Manchester 12, Eastern 2

Peebles 14, Southern 4 (6 innings)

Waterford 9, South Gallia 1

Regular season baseball

Clay 4, Ironton St. Joseph 2

Wheelersburg 25, Eastern 1 (5 innings)

Portsmouth 6, Belpre 4

Valley 3, Adena 2

Northwest 6, Southeastern 3

Minford 8, Gallia Academy 0

West 6, South Point 2

Notre Dame 5, Rock Hill 4

Fairland 5, Symmes Valley 0

Ironton 3, Jackson 3 (9 innings, darkness)

Huntington at South Webster

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_BWW_logo-2-9.jpeg