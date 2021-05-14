SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 13
Division IV Softball Sectional Finals
Notre Dame 19, Whiteoak 0 (5 innings)
Clay 12, Trimble 0 (5 innings)
South Webster 8, Miller 1
Belpre 13, Green 2 (6 innings)
Symmes Valley 16, Paint Valley 2 (5 innings)
Manchester 12, Eastern 2
Peebles 14, Southern 4 (6 innings)
Waterford 9, South Gallia 1
Regular season baseball
Clay 4, Ironton St. Joseph 2
Wheelersburg 25, Eastern 1 (5 innings)
Portsmouth 6, Belpre 4
Valley 3, Adena 2
Northwest 6, Southeastern 3
Minford 8, Gallia Academy 0
West 6, South Point 2
Notre Dame 5, Rock Hill 4
Fairland 5, Symmes Valley 0
Ironton 3, Jackson 3 (9 innings, darkness)
Huntington at South Webster