West’s Bradford walks it off versus Greyhounds

WEST PORTSMOUTH — With three runners on and just one out, West senior Luke Bradford laid down the game-winning bunt to score teammate Cole Windsor and give the Senators a narrow 3-2 victory over Manchester in non-league play.

West led the visiting Greyhounds 2-0 through four innings after scoring a run in each of the first and fourth frames.

Senior Caleb Hazelbaker gave the Senators a 1-0 advantage when he singled in Bradford in the first after Bradford advanced on a passed ball.

Senior Trenton Fike scored Jacob Davis on a single after Davis stole second base, putting West ahead 2-0 in the fourth with two outs.

Singles by Fike, Luke Howard, and a walk by Steven Sadler loaded the bases for Bradford to do his damage and put the game to an end in the seventh.

Windsor scored to break the deadlock and give the Senators a 3-2 victory — improving their overall mark to 12-11 as the Division III postseason tournaments are set to begin next week.

BOX SCORE

Manchester: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 2 1

West: 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 3 8 3

W: Howard (W), L: Bell (M)

