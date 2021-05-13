Lady Tigers top Western in softball shoot-out

LATHAM — After trailing by as many as five runs in the early stages of their road trip to face SOC I foe Western, the New Boston Lady Tigers found their stride offensively.

From the top of the third inning on, New Boston out-scored the host Lady Indians 13-6 while collecting 20 hits as a team to defeat Western 13-11 in league play.

Dylan O’Rourke and Mackenzie Whitley both had near perfect days at the plate, each going 4-of-5 with a combined three RBI.

Shelby Easter went 2-of-5 with a game-high three RBI and three runs scored as seven different Lady Tigers had multi-hit outings.

Jadelyn Lawson went 3-of-4 with two runs scored and one batted in, while Cassie Williams, Reagan Helphinstine, and Cadence Williams each had two hits apiece.

Cadence Williams also had two RBI, while Lawson and Cassie Williams had one each.

Mackenzie Whitley was the Lady Tigers’ winning pitcher, taking over in relief to start the second inning and allowing no earned run and eight hits on 109 pitching.

BOX SCORE

New Boston: 0 0 2 2 5 2 2 — 13 20 7

Western: 3 2 0 1 4 0 1 — 11 10 4

W: Whitley (NB), L: Ware (W)

