Late rally pushes East past Green

SCIOTOVILLE — Senior Kyle Winston and the East Tartans baseball program ended their 2021 regular season on winning terms.

On three different occasions in Wednesday’s meeting in SOC I play, the host Tartans overcame a deficit from visiting Green — doing so one last time with their four-run sixth inning.

The four-run frame propelled East (4-15) to an 8-6 win — their second-straight triumph as area teams prepare for the upcoming postseason.

First-year East coach Alexander Alley said after the game his team’s ability to hit the ball in the late stages was and has been deciding factor in their recent outcomes.

The Tartans took the lead once and for all in the sixth when sophomore Ethan Rase had a two RBI single, followed by Landehn Pernell’s RBI single in their next at-bat.

“Towards the end we hit the ball really well. Started seeing the ball better, got it into gaps and into the outfield,” Alley said. “Once we got people on base we did a great job of getting them in and taking an extra base where we could.”

Winston took home a win in their last home game of the regular season, allowing seven hits and striking out seven Bobcat hitters in the complete game effort.

A Bobcat fly out to left field and a game-ending 6-4-3 double play turned by the Tartans’ infield helped put an end to Green’s late-game scoring chances in the top of the seventh.

“Great to get a win in our last home game. I was a little nervous going into that last inning, but everyone was excited for me,” Winston said. “They stepped up and made those plays at the end to help close it out.”

Green saw six different hitters reach via hit, including senior Levi Singleton twice.

Singleton got the start on the mound for the Bobcats, pitching four innings and exiting in the fifth so as to be available for their sectional semifinal game on Saturday.

Green will hit the road for their first game in postseason play, earning the No. 18-seed in Division IV and a road trip to face No. 15-seed Trimble with a spot in the sectional final versus No. 2 Symmes Valley next week on the line.

The No. 20-seed Tartans have a road trip of their own on Saturday as they’ll head to Manchester to face the No. 13-seed Greyhounds in their own sectional semifinal.

A win at that stage would mark their 3rd-straight triumph and would put East into a sectional final at No. 4-seed Whiteoak next week.

“It’s a quality win going into tournaments,” Alley said, of the Green win. “Have a game on Saturday against Manchester, it’s great to have some momentum into the postseason. And also for Kyle, he played a great game. Throughout the year he’s been our pitching ace, done what we’ve asked of him game-in and game-out.”

***

BOX SCORE

Green: 2 0 2 0 0 2 0 — 6 7 3

East: 2 0 0 0 2 4 X — 8 6 4

East hitting

Kevin Billings 2-3, BB, 3R

Kyle Winston 0-1, 2BB, 3R

Ethan Rase 3-3, 3RBI, R

Landehn Pernell 1-2, 2RBI

Carter Roe 0-2, BB

Trevor Sparks 0-2, BB

Green hitting

Levi Singleton 2-4, R

Nathaniel Brannigan0-1, 2BB, 2R

Wiley Sanders 1-3, R

Dustin Sprouse 1-2, R

Joe Webb 1-2

Eli Fitch 1-2

Braxton Conschafsky 1-3

Green senior Levi Singleton (left) and East freshman second baseman Cameron Justice (right) play near the bag during their meeting in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play on Wednesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_IMG_8341.jpg Green senior Levi Singleton (left) and East freshman second baseman Cameron Justice (right) play near the bag during their meeting in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play on Wednesday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times East senior Kyle Winston (2) threw a complete game in the Tartans’ 8-6 win over Green in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_IMG_8279.jpg East senior Kyle Winston (2) threw a complete game in the Tartans’ 8-6 win over Green in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Tartans take winning streak to sectional semis

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved