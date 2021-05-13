Indians shut out Whiteoak

MOWRYSTOWN — Simply put, Carter Nickel pitched like a shiny new penny —and a million dollars —on Wednesday.

That’s because the Valley sophomore Nickel, in firing 116 total pitches against the host Whiteoak Wildcats in a non-league baseball encounter, crafted a complete-game three-hit gem as the Indians blanked the Wildcats 7-0.

Valley scored two runs apiece in innings one and three, then only added insurance markers in the sixth with three more runs for the 7-0 score.

The Indians, the top-seeded squad in the entire Southeast District Division IV tournament, are now 14-11.

With the Indian defense not making any errors behind him, Nickel gave no quarter —and struck out 11 Wildcats.

He walked his pitching counterpart Barnett with two outs in the first, but then didn’t issue his other two walks until one out in the seventh.

He retired the Wildcats 1-2-3 in the fourth and sixth, and faced four batters apiece in the first, second and fifth —along with the minimum three in the third.

Nickel allowed a leadoff single in the second, a one-out single in the third, and finally a one-out single in the fifth.

Whiteoak would get runners to third in the first, at second in the second and fifth, and finally to first and second in the last —but each time Nickel stranded them there.

Seven separate Indians scored a run, as Breckon Williams was walked twice and Christopher Queen once.

But Queen and George Arnett amassed three hits apiece, including a seventh-inning double by Queen as Andrew Andronis added a second-stanza two-bagger.

Queen collected three runs batted in and Arnett added two, including for the only run the Indians actually needed in the opening inning —when he scored Hunter Edwards who was hit by a pitch with one out.

Edwards had one run batted in as Chase Morrow muscled two hits —along with a single by Jace Copley.

In all, Valley outhit Whiteoak 10-3.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Valley-logo-1.jpg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved