Northwest handles Piketon in sectional semis

McDERMOTT — Showing up and shutting down.

The Northwest Lady Mohawks began their 2021 postseason journey with a 10-0 win over Piketon in five innings on Tuesday, besting the visiting Lady Redstreaks in a Division III sectional semifinal.

Although it was their final home game of their season, the No. 21-seed Lady Mohawks took care of business and because of that, earned a spot in Friday’s sectional final on the road at Portsmouth.

Northwest senior pitcher Lexi Throckmorton and their defense held Piketon scoreless and allowed just three hits over the course of the contest.

Lady Mohawks coach Lora West gave credit to Throckmorton and the left side of their infield for keeping the shutout in place.

“It was great to get the win at our last home game of the season,” West said. “Lexi (Throckmorton) went into the game confident and did her job on the mound. We have talked all year about each player and position doing their job. When everyone does that, we perform as a team. They played great defensively. Haley Hawes at shortstop and Jeanette Mustain at third played stellar on the left side of the infield tonight.

Northwest put up eight runs in the game’s first two innings, jumping out to an 8-0 advantage in little-to-no time.

Brooke Hawes had a two RBI triple in the first to give the Lady Mohawks a 3-0 lead. Lauren Redoutey later had an RBI single that scored Hawes and found herself scoring later to make it 5-0 after one.

Senior Jaclyn Burchett had one of her three hits in the second, driving in a run to put Northwest ahead 7-0.

Eight Northwest batters reached for hit as part of their 14-hit effort.

“I am proud of our girls they played like a team and we had fun,” West said. “This is a special group of young ladies and I have enjoyed every minute of being their coach. With four starting four-year players, we have a lot of leadership and talent.”

A spot in the Division III district tournament will go to either OVC runner-up Portsmouth or the Lady Mohawks, depending on Friday’s result.

Northwest will travel to face the No. 4-seed Lady Trojans and former Lady Mohawk standout and PHS head coach Kristin Bradshaw.

West says converting run-scoring chances into runs on the board will be vital in their chances of a sectional title win.

Portsmouth and Northwest did face each other in a non-league contest back on April 1 — a 14-4 victory for the Lady Trojans.

“They’re a great team led by an ex Mohawk coach, Kristin Bradshaw,” West said. “Lexi (Throckmorton) will be back on the mound and our defense will be solid. We must take advantage of every plate attempt and convert hits into runs. We’re hungry for more wins and are not near ready to be done.”

BOX SCORE

Piketon: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1

Northwest: 5 3 0 0 2 — 10 14 0

W: Throckmorton (NW), L: Risner (P)

Northwest hitting

Hayley Hawes 3-3, 3R, BB

Lydia Emmons 2-4, R, RBI

Lexi Throckmorton 1-3, R, RBI

Jaclyn Burchett 3-4, 2RBI, R

Alison Throckmorton 1-2, R

Brooke Hawes 2-2, 3RBI, R

Lauren Redoutey 1-3, RBI, R

Alyssa Ferguson 1-3

Tayler Butler 0-2, R

Lady Mohawks advance to finals vs. Portsmouth

Staff Report

