Panthers pick up win over Huntsmen

ALMA — The Clay Panthers posted all nine of their runs on Tuesday in consecutive fashion, and went to capture a 9-4 non-league softball win at Huntington.

The Panthers put up single runs in the opening and fifth frames, recorded back-to-back two-run innings in the third and fourth —and finally made it 9-0 with three more markers in the top of the sixth.

The host Huntsmen, hurt by committing four errors compared to the Panthers’ three, scored all four of their runs in their last-bat in the bottom of the seventh.

Preslee Lutz pitched a complete game in the circle for Clay, and did not allow a walk as three of Huntington’s four runs were earned.

She struck out seven and outdid Dyer for Huntington, who also went the distance and did not walk a single Panther.

Eight of Clay’s runs were of the earned variety.

The difference was that the Panthers doubled up the Huntsmen in hitting 14-7, as Megan Bazler belted a two-run home run in the fourth for a 5-0 advantage.

Shaley Munion, McKenzie Loper and Jordan Mathias all went 2-of-4 for Clay, as Munion managed three runs scored and three runs batted in —while Mathias scored twice along with Bazler.

Loper landed two RBI, as Kat Cochran, Shae Edgington, Kailey Ware and Lutz all had hits —with Cochran and Lutz each scoring once.

Loper and Bazler both stole a base as well.

With the win, Clay completed its regular season at 18-7 —and will host 15th-seeded Trimble on Thursday for a Division IV sectional championship.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

The Panthers are indeed the second-seeded squad in the entire Southeast District Division IV tournament.

Staff report

