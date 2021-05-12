Titans turn it to 20, top SE

RICHMOND DALE — The Notre Dame Titans turned their total number of wins to 20 on Tuesday —and officially completed an undefeated regular season.

Thanks to scoring five runs in the third inning, and erasing a 1-0 opening-inning deficit, the Titans made it a perfect regular campaign at 20-0 —thanks to defeating the host Southeastern Panthers 10-3 in a non-league added matchup.

Southeastern scored its first-inning marker, but Notre Dame did the majority of the damage from there.

The Titans tallied twice more in the fifth and sixth stanzas following that five-run third, and added a single marker in the seventh for the 10-3 lead —their largest of the game.

The closest Southeastern got after the early 1-0 edge was a 7-3 deficit in the fifth, in which the Panthers canceled out Notre Dame’s two in the top half.

The Panthers also doomed themselves with five errors, and the Titans outhit Southeastern 13-8.

Kyndall Ford, the freshman thrower for Notre Dame, dialed up a complete-game 114-pitch performance —in which only one Panther point was even earned.

She walked only one and struck out six, retired Southeastern 1-2-3 in the fourth and sixth innings, and faced four batters apiece in the third and last.

Of the Titans’ 13 hits, four were doubles, including a pair from Mady Suter and one apiece from Annie Dettwiller and Katie Strickland.

Suter socked three hits, while Dettwiller, Isabel Cassidy and Ava Hassel had two apiece.

Kaylor Pickelseimer, Libby Kelly and Madison Brown bagged one single each.

Dettwiller, Suter and Hassel had two RBIs apiece, as Cassidy and Kelly collected one.

Pickelseimer and Claire Dettwiller each scored twice for the Titans, which return to action on Thursday — when they host Whiteoak for the Division IV sectional championship.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Notre Dame is indeed the top-seeded squad in all of the Division IV Southeast District softball tournament.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_ND_logo-2-.jpeg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved