SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 11


Division III Softball Sectional Semifinals

Northwest 11, Piketon 0 (5 innings)

Valley 12, North Adams 0 (5 innings)

Oak Hill 4, Chesapeake 1

Fairland 10, West Union 0

Nelsonville-York 8, South Point 0

Lynchburg-Clay 5, Federal Hocking 4

New Lexington 10, Eastern Brown 6

Regular season softball

South Webster 6, Waverly 5 (8 innings)

Notre Dame 10, Southeastern 3

Clay 9, Huntington 4

Green at Eastern

Regular season baseball

Notre Dame 19, Green 4 (5 innings)

Fairland 4, Portsmouth 1

Oak Hill 5, Waverly 2

Ironton St. Joe 11, Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) 1 (6 innings)

