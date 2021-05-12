SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 11
Division III Softball Sectional Semifinals
Northwest 11, Piketon 0 (5 innings)
Valley 12, North Adams 0 (5 innings)
Oak Hill 4, Chesapeake 1
Fairland 10, West Union 0
Nelsonville-York 8, South Point 0
Lynchburg-Clay 5, Federal Hocking 4
New Lexington 10, Eastern Brown 6
Regular season softball
South Webster 6, Waverly 5 (8 innings)
Notre Dame 10, Southeastern 3
Clay 9, Huntington 4
Green at Eastern
Regular season baseball
Notre Dame 19, Green 4 (5 innings)
Fairland 4, Portsmouth 1
Oak Hill 5, Waverly 2
Ironton St. Joe 11, Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) 1 (6 innings)