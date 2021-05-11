Lady Tartans showcase strong hitting, top Fairview

SCIOTOVILLE — The East Lady Tartans tallied 11 hits as a team in their 10-7 home win over Fairview (Ky.) on Saturday.

East’s Mia Caldwell, in going 3-of-4 at the plate, had one of the game’s biggest hits during the second inning with a two RBI home run that tied the contest at 4-4. Caldwell had a pair of singles as well from her leadoff position.

Felicia Smith had an RBI double in the fourth as part of East’s three-run inning that gave them a 7-4 advantage. Smith also singled in the fifth but was left aboard as the Lady Tartans’ final hit of the inning.

Adrianna Hufferd scored Smith in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly to center.

Sydnee O’Conner led off East’s three-run fifth with a single. Grace Smith and Kortney Cooper, along with O’Conner, each scored a run in the fifth.

