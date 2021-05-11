Tartans hold off Royals in non-league

SCIOTOVILLE — The East Tartans held off a comeback attempt by Rose Hill Christian in their 9-4 home win over the the Royals.

The victory improves the Tartans to 3-15 as senior pitcher Kyle Winston allowed no Royal base runners through the game’s first three innings.

Two of the Royals’ four runs were unearned after a pair of Tartan errors as Winston allowed just three hits in the complete game effort.

Winston also drove in two runs by going 1-of-3 with a drawn walk.

East had two four-run innings in the win, scoring eight of their runs in the fourth and sixth innings combined.

Kevin Billings drove in two runners and stole a pair of bases, reaching twice via walk and once with his fourth inning double.

Ethan Rase, Leviticus Justice, and Chris Esclamilla also each drove in a run in the victory.

