ND outlasts Ironton in 16 innings

PORTSMOUTH — What a way to stay perfect.

Notre Dame and Ironton — two of the Southeast District’s best regardless of division — met for a marathon on Monday, a contest that saw the Lady Titans victorious 2-1 in 16 innings.

Yes, ND and Ironton played more than two full games in their non-league contest that helped keep the Lady Titans (19-0) off to their perfect start to the softball season.

The pitching numbers from this one are quite absurd. In 12 innings pitched and 157 tosses, ND freshman Gwen Sparks struck out 28 Ironton batters.

According to the OHSAA’s record book which was last updated in 2016, the 28 K’s is tied for 16th in state history for an extra inning game.

Sparks earned the no-decision despite the incredible effort as she was relieved by fellow freshman Kyndall Ford in the 13th.

Ford would allow no hits from there on and struck out five — making ND’s pitching strikout total for the game 33 of Ironton’s 53 plate appearances.

Ironton junior Keegan Moore pitched the entire 16 innings for the Fighting Tigers on 233 pitches.

The Ohio University-commit struck out 22 batters herself and allowed just six ND hits in the 16 frames.

Both of Notre Dame’s runs were earned as senior Ava Hassel drove in senior Claire Dettwiller to break the tie in the top of the 16th.

In the top of the second was when the Lady Ttians got their other run. Ford singled in Annie Dettwiller to give the Lady Titans a 1-0 advantage.

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame: 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 6 1

Ironton: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 4

W: Ford (ND), L: Moore (I)

Titans’ Sparks, Tigers’ Moore combine for 50 Ks