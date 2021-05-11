Jeeps top Mohawks in extras

McDERMOTT — Pitching was the name of the game in Monday’s meeting between South Webster and Northwest.

The game’s deciding run game in the top of the 11th inning when senior Billy Jones singled in sophomore Robert Martin, breaking a 0-0 tie.

Despite each starting pitcher going the distance and even pitching two additional extra frames, both Martin and Northwest sophomore Dakota Secrest were given no decisions.

Martin struck out 14 Mohawk hitters and allowed three batters to reach via hit and three via walk in nine and one-third innings, while Secrest struck out 10 and allowed four hits in nine innings.

Cam Carpenter earned the win in relief for the Jeeps, allowing just one hit in one and two-thirds innings.

“The pitching was fantastic tonight on both sides. It was a great game to be a part of and both teams played at a high level,” SW coach Ryan McClintic said, afterwards. “Robert did a great job of filling up the zone early and often tonight. He trusted his stuff and worked out of multiple jams over 9+ innings. Just a gutsy performance by him.”

***

BOX SCORE

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E

SW 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 5 0

NW 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 5

South Webster OFF:

Robert Martin 1-5 (R)

Billy Jones 2-5 (RBI)

Riley Cook 1-5

Gavin Baker 1-3

Northwest OFF:

Seals 1-3

Akimoto 1-2

L. Shepherd 2-4

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_SouthWebster_logo.jpg