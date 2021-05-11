Portsmouth softball sets program wins record

PORTSMOUTH — A new standard has been set.

As part of their 2021 season, the Portsmouth Lady Trojans softball program has placed second in the Ohio Valley Conference regular season race, earned the No. 4 seed in the Division III district tournaments, and on Monday broke the previous school record for wins in a season previously set in 2000.

The Lady Trojans improved their record to 19-7 overall with their 11-1 win over Manchester in five innings as their 19 wins surpasses the 2000 team’s 18-win mark with a full postseason run still to play.

In the victory over Manchester, leadoff hitting freshman Emily Cheatham went a perfect 4-of-4 with two RBI and three runs scored.

Junior Madison Perry was also perfect on the day, going 3-of-3 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI.

Olivia Dickerson also drove in three runs, going 2-of-3 at the plate and scoring a run. Faith Phillips went 2-of-3 with an RBI and earned the win on the mound, allowing just five hits and no earned runs in five innings pitched.

***

BOX SCORE

Manchester: 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 2

Portsmouth: 2 7 0 1 1 — 11 14 2

W: Phillips (P), L: Applegate (M)

