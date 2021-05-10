Lady Senators settle score

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Lady Senators took what they learned from Wednesday and applied it on Saturday.

In besting visiting South Webster 3-1, the Lady Senators allowed just two hits, committed no errors and used timely hitting to even their season series with the Lady Jeeps in their second meeting in four days.

Bri Claxon scored a run in the top of the fourth on a passed ball, but the Lady Jeeps’(15-7, 11-3 SOC) offensive production for the night would stop there.

West’s Emily Moore had an RBI triple to even things up in the bottom of the fourth, scoring Kate Rollins who led the inning off with a walk.

Sydney McDermott had an RBI single to score more in West’s next at-bat and give the Lady Senators their first lead of the game.

West (16-8, 9-6 SOC) scored the game’s final run in the sixth when Abi Boland reached via error, scoring Rollins for the second time in the game and giving them a little more breathing room.

Both teams are set to begin their runs in their respective district tournaments with sectional final games later this week.

BOX SCORE

South Webster: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 2 2

West: 0 0 0 2 0 1 X — 3 5 0

W: McDermott (W), L: Messer (SW)

Split season series with South Webster

Staff Report

