Portsmouth’s Spence throws five inning perfect game

COAL GROVE — Perfect and efficient.

It took Portsmouth junior Daewin Spence just 48 pitches to make his way through five innings in the Trojans’ 10-0 win over Coal Grove in Saturday’s makeup OVC contest.

In fact, Portsmouth’s defense and Spence allowed no Hornet base runners to reach — indeed capturing a five inning perfect game and improving Portsmouth’s overall mark to 13-10 (6-7 OVC).

Spence also scored a team-best three runs, tied with Tyler Duncan who went 2-of-3 and scored three times.

Zach Ward hit leadoff and went 2-of-3 with a game-high three RBI. Ward, Drew Roe, Christian Keys, and Michael Duncan each scored a run in the 10-run victory.

Roe went 1-of-3 at the plate, Hayden Yerardi went 1-of-2 with an RBI, and Keys finished 2-of-4 with two RBI.

Michael Duncan and Reade Pendleton both went 2-of-3 and had an RBI as Portsmouth drew five walks as a team at the plate.

The Trojans were seeded as the No. 10 team in the Division III district tournaments set to begin next week.

Portsmouth will host No. 23 Northwest in a sectional semifinal on May 19. They will face the winner of No. 7 Rock Hill and No. 26 Nelsonville-York in a sectional final with the highest seed remaining in the sectional set to host the contest on May 22.

