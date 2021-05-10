Pirates pitch shutout of Jeeps

WHEELERSBURG — Ethan Ison and the Wheelersburg Pirates made short work on Friday of the visiting South Webster Jeeps.

That’s because the senior Ison pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout game, and Wheelersburg went off for seven opening-inning runs, en route to capturing a 10-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division II baseball victory.

The Pirates put together a single run in the second stanza and two more in the third, as the contest was called in the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

The Pirates raised their record to 16-6 and 12-2 in the SOC II — as Wheelersburg will make up road league games at Waverly on Wednesday and at Eastern on Thursday.

The Jeeps fell to 7-15 and 3-12 in the division with the defeat.

The only South Webster baserunners against Ison were a Cam Carpenter single and Robert Martin reaching on an error in the first, and Isaiah Ruth and Gavin Baker both singling back-to-back in the the third.

Martin and Ruth were caught stealing, though, and Carpenter at third and Baker at second were both left stranded.

Otherwise, Ison didn’t walk or hit a Jeep —or even throw a wild pitch.

The Pirates batted around in the first inning —and got singles by Case Dyer, Cooper McKenzie and Chase Conley, including McKenzie’s which crossed two runners and Conley’s which drove in one.

In the third, Braden Horr hit a one-out solo home run, as Conley and Mason Montgomery managed singles in the inning.

Eric Green, who scored two runs for the Pirates, doubled in the Pirates’ ninth run — as McKenzie made it the final basehit with another single.

