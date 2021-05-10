Clay rolls past ‘Peake

CHESAPEAKE — The Clay Panthers, simply put, made it a second successful trip to Lawrence County in as many days.

That’s because Clay —after on Thursday traveling to and defeating Symmes Valley 5-4 in 11 innings for the outright Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship in the completion of a suspended tilt, came back on Friday for a 7-1 non-league win over host Chesapeake.

Chesapeake is also nicknamed the Panthers, but Clay caged them to only a single run in the second stanza.

The visiting Panthers posted three runs in the opening inning, followed by two more in the fifth for 6-1 lead —sandwiched around single points in the third and seventh.

Clay overcame two errors by outhitting Chesapeake 10-3 —the exact final margin as the Panthers did in defeating Symmes Valley.

With the victory, Clay raised its record to 15-6, while Chesapeake fell to 2-17.

Shaden Malone started and was the winning Panther pitcher, allowing all three Chesapeake hits and its earned run through the first five innings.

He hit Grimm with a pitch, who scored Chesapeake’s only run and had one of its three hits.

Meanwhile, Malone struck out 11 on 74 total pitches, as Carson Porginski pitched the final two innings for Clay and fanned three.

Grimm, who also started and worked the first five frames for Chesapeake, gave up six runs including five earned on eight hits and two walks.

He struck out eight, as Malone and Porginski plated doubles, while Mitchell King and Evan Woods both singled.

Clay Cottle and Jaden Jessee, including Cottle with a double, paced Clay with three hits and three runs scored apiece.

Porginski, who also notched a sacrifice fly, popped two runs batted in along with Jessee —as Cottle and King collected one each.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Clay_Logo-2.jpeg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved