Burchett’s three-run bomb lifts Mohawks past Minford

MINFORD — A late lift by Northwest senior Jaclyn Burchett gave the Northwest Lady Mohawks the boost they needed in Friday’s road trip to face Minford.

Trailing 5-2 after the Lady Falcons’ four-run fourth inning, Northwest saw their first five hitters of the fifth reach to tally a four-run inning of their own and take a 6-5 advantage.

The Lady Mohawks scored a run when Lexi Throckmorton singled in Hayley Hawes to make it 5-3 with a pair of runners aboard.

Then, Burchett stepped up and cranked a home run on the first pitch she saw, a three-run blast that gave Northwest a run lead in the latter stages.

“Jac (Burchett) stepped up offensively when we needed her most,” Northwest coach Lora West said, afterwards. “She has been a consistent threat at the plate all year. That definitely made a difference in the momentum of the game.”

Northwest’s defense and Throckmorton, who pitched a complete game in the win, retired Minford in order in the fifth and seventh innings.

“Lexi (Throckmorton) worked from the first pitch to the last,” West said. “She has had to take over the duty of pitching since Jessy Burton got hurt. She threw an effective off-speed pitch that allowed us to get their hitters out on strikes. We gave up runs with an error in the outfield and a bobble in the infield. We knew that we had to clean those up if we wanted to play like we know how to and get the win. Lexi threw strikes and the defense went to work.”

Harley Lute and Kaylee Essman each had multi-hit days for Minford as Essman had one of the Lady Falcons’ two RBI.

Andi Blevins and Annie Lawson, two of Minford’s four seniors, each had an RBI in the narrow defeat.

Minford, the No. 17 seed in Division III for the Southeast District tournaments, will face No. 8 Southeastern in a Division III sectional final on May 14 at 5:00 p.m.

Northwest, the No. 21 seed, will host a sectional semifinal on Tuesday, May 11 at 5 p.m. versus No. 28 Piketon. A win at the sectional semi stage will put the Lady Mohawks in a sectional final versus No. 4 seed Portsmouth.

BOX SCORE

Northwest: 0 2 0 0 4 0 0 — 6 15 3

Minford: 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 — 5 6 1

W: Throckmorton (NW), L: Lute (M)

Northwest hitting

Hayley Hawes 1-3, R, RBI

Lydia Emmons 1-4, R

Lexi Throckmorton 3-4, R, RBI

Jaclyn Burchett 2-4, R, 3-run HR, 3RBI

Alison Throckmorton 1-2, R

Lauren Redoutey 2-4

Brooke Hawes 2-3, R

Alyssa Ferguson 1-3, RBI

Tayler Butler 2-3, BB

Minford hitting

Andi Blevins 0-3, RBI, BB

Megan Johnson 1-4

Miranda Johnson, 0-3, R

Addi Lute 0-3, BB

Harley Lute 2-3, R

Annie Lawson 1-3, R, RBI

Loralie Martin 0-3, R

Kaylee Essman 2-3, RBI

Kailey Shaffer 0-0, R

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

