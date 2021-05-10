Falcons clinch SOC outright

McDERMOTT — The Minford Falcons baseball team had quite a roller coaster emotions in their second to last week of regular season.

From starting the week with a chance to clinch the program’s second outright SOC II title in four years to clinching that honor on Friday night in their 10-0 win over Northwest, the Falcons finished their season-long journey and goal of a league championship in celebratory fashion.

The league championship was also the program’s second out-right league title since 1968 and third-straight after sharing with Wheelersburg in 2019.

The week also featured a season-ending injury for one of the promising young arms — sophomore Noah Martin.

Martin tossed a five inning no-hitter in their win over Northwest in mid-April and was on-hand to see his team win the league title in “perfect” form.

Senior Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis was who donned Martin’s No. 24 jersey on Friday, and in story book fashion, tossed a five-inning perfect game.

Vogelsong-Lewis struck out 11 of the 15 Northwest batters he faced as Minford jumped out to their 10-0 lead through the game’s first 2.5 innings.

Minford took advantage of four Northwest errors and drew six walks in the win while totaling just four hits.

Grant Wheeler went 2-of-2 with two walks drawn in the victory and was one of seven different Falcons to record an RBI in the win.

Matthew Risner and Adam Crank also each had an RBI and a hit, while Vogelsong-Lewis, Aodhan Queen, and Levi Coriell, and Mason Book also each had and RBI but were hitless.

Minford was named the No. 1 seed in Division III in the brackets released by the Southeast District Athletic Board on Sunday and will face the winner of No. 16 Oak Hill and No. 17 Federal Hocking in a sectional final on May 22.

The higher-seeding club will host postseason games through the district semifinals. A win at that stage would place the Falcons in their third district championship game in each of the last three years that a spring baseball season has taken place.

BOX SCORE

Minford: 3 0 7 0 0 — 10 4 0

Northwest: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 4

W: Vogelsong-Lewis (M), L: Akimoto (NW)

Minford pitching stats

Vogelsong-Lewis: 5IP, 66 pitches, 0H, 11Ks, 0BB, 0ER, 0HBP

Northwest pitching stats

Akimoto 2IP, 65 pitches, 3H, 5ER, 3BB, 2Ks, 4HBP

Seals 3IP, 54 pitches, 1H, 2ER, 3Ks

The 2021 Minford Falcons won the Southern Ohio Conference Division II title outright, going 15-1 in conference play during the regular season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_IMG_7776.jpg The 2021 Minford Falcons won the Southern Ohio Conference Division II title outright, going 15-1 in conference play during the regular season. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Following their 10-0 win over Northwest on Friday, the outright SOC II champion Minford Falcons pose for a picture with sophomore teammate Noah Martin after senior Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis tossed a five inning perfect game while wearing Martin’s jersey. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Minford-SOC-clinch-_-Martin.jpg Following their 10-0 win over Northwest on Friday, the outright SOC II champion Minford Falcons pose for a picture with sophomore teammate Noah Martin after senior Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis tossed a five inning perfect game while wearing Martin’s jersey. Submitted photo

EV-L tosses five inning perfect game