2021 Division III, IV Southeast District baseball seedings

The Southeast District Athletic Board released the 2021 baseball tournament brackets for the Southeast District on Sunday.

The higher-seeded team will host each game through the district semifinals. At the district final stage, VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe will host the Division III district finals on May 26 and the Division IV district finals on May 24.

Division III Southeast District 1

Sectional semifinals

No. 16 Oak Hill vs. No. 17 Federal Hocking — 5/19 5:00 p.m.

No. 8 Portsmouth West vs. No. 25 Coal Grove — 5/19 5:00 p.m.

No. 9 Adena vs. No. 24 Alexander — 5/19 5:00 p.m.

No. 4 Westfall vs. No. 29 West Union — 5/19 5:00 p.m.

No. 13 Meigs vs. No. 20 Belpre — 5/19 5:00 p.m.

No. 5 Fairland vs. No. 28 Southeastern — 5/19 5:00 p.m.

No. 12 River Valley vs. No. 21 Lynchburg-Clay — 5/19 5:00 p.m.

Sectional finals

No. 1 Minford vs. winner of No. 16 Oak Hill/No. 17 Federal Hocking — 5/22 12:00 p.m.

Winner of No. 8 West/No. 25 Coal Grove vs. No. 9 Adena/No. 24 Alexander — 5/22 12:00 p.m.

Winner of No. 4 Westfall/No. 29 West Union vs. winner of No. 13 Meigs/No. 20 Belpre — 5/22 12:00 p.m.

Winner of No. 5 Fairland/No. 28 Southeastern vs. winner of No. 12 River Valley/No. 21 Lynchburg-Clay — 5/22 12:00 p.m.

Division III Southeast District 2

Sectional semifinals

No. 15 Crooksville vs. No. 18 Zane Trace — 5/19 5:00 p.m.

No. 7 Rock Hill vs. No. 26 Nelsonville-York — 5/19 5:00 p.m.

No. 10 Portsmouth vs. No. 23 Northwest — 5/19 5:00 p.m.

No. 14 Piketon vs. No. 19 Wellston — 5/19 5:00 p.m.

No. 6 Eastern Brown vs. No. 27 South Point — 5/19 5:00 p.m.

No. 11 North Adams vs. No. 22 Chesapeake — 5/19 5:00 p.m.

Sectional finals

No. 2 Wheelersburg vs. winner of No. 15 Crooksville/No. 18 Zane Trace — 5/22 12:00 p.m.

Winner of No. 7 Rock Hill/No. 26 Nelsonville-York vs. winner of No. 10 Portsmouth/No. 23 Northwest — 5/22 12:00 p.m.

No. 3 Ironton vs. winner of No. 14 Piketon/No. 19 Wellston — 5/22 12:00 p.m.

Winner of No. 6 Eastern Brown/No. 27 South Point vs. winner of No. 11 North Adams/No. 22 Chesapeake — 5/22 12:00 p.m.

Division IV Southeast District 1

Sectional semifinals

No. 16 Fairfield vs. No. 17 Eastern Pike — 5/15 5:00 p.m.

No. 13 Manchester vs. No. 20 Sciotoville East — 5/15 5:00 p.m.

No. 12 Southern vs. No. 21 Western — 5/15 5:00 p.m.

Sectional finals

No. 1 Valley vs. winner of No. 16 Fairfield/No. 17 Eastern Pike — 5/18 5:00 p.m.

No. 8 Ironton St. Joe vs. No. 9 Notre Dame — 5/18 5:00 p.m.

No. 4 Whiteoak vs. winner of No. 13 Manchester/No. 20 Sciotoville East — 5/18 5:00 p.m.

No. 5 Huntington vs. winner of No. 12 Southern/No. 21 Western — 5/18 5:00 p.m.

Division IV Southeast District 2

Sectional semifinals

No. 15 Trimble vs. No. 18 Green — 5/15 5:00 p.m.

No. 14 Peebles vs. No. 19 South Gallia — 5/15 5:00 p.m.

No. 11 South Webster vs. No. 22 Miller — 5/15 5:00 p.m.

Sectional finals

No. 2 Symmes Valley vs. winner of No. 15 Trimble/No. 18 Green — 5/18 5:00 p.m.

No. 7 Eastern Meigs vs. No. 10 Waterford — 5/18 5:00 p.m.

No. 3 Clay vs. winner of No. 14 Peebles/No. 19 South Gallia — 5/18 5:00 p.m.

No. 6 Paint Valley vs. winner of No. 11 South Webster/No. 22 Miller — 5/18 5:00 p.m.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_ohsaa-3.jpg Division III District 2 tournament bracket https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_D3-District-2.jpg Division III District 2 tournament bracket Division IV District 1 bracket https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_D4-District-1.jpg Division IV District 1 bracket Division IV District 2 bracket https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_D4-District-2.jpg Division IV District 2 bracket Division III District 1 tournament bracket https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_D3-District-1.jpg Division III District 1 tournament bracket