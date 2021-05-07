Waverly takes SOC singles, doubles tournament titles

PORTSMOUTH — The boys tennis team at Waverly High School book-ended a perfect season in Southern Ohio Conference play this week, taking home the top prizes in singles and doubles in the annual SOC boys tennis tournament.

This year’s SOC tournament was the first held since 2019 with last year’s tournament — and the entire boys tennis season — cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic threat.

Waverly junior Penn Morrison landed first place in the singles tournament, defeating Minford sophomore Charlie Neal in the championship match held at Portsmouth High School.

The previous singles matches prior to the championship in the two-day event were held at Shawnee State University’s William Daehler Tennnis Center, but due to darkness, the championship was played under the lights at PHS.

Neal defeated Waverly’s Mark Stulley in a tiebreaker match that needed to go to a 7-point tiebreaker to decide the second set.

Morrison added to his dominant run in his two years competing against SOC opponents by adding his second-consecutive SOC Player of the Year award, in addition to the tournament championship.

The entire doubles tournament was held at SSU, as Waverly’s Caden Nibert and Waylon Lamerson defeated Wheelersburg’s Preslee Etterling and Alex Thomas in the championship match.

The victory in the championship makes the fourth-straight year that Waverly has claimed the top-spot in the doubles tournament.

Singles Semifinals

Penn Morrison (Waverly) d. Nathan Sylvia (Burg) (6-0, 6-0)

Charlie Neal (Minford) d. Mark Stulley (Waverly) (6-3, 7-6)

Singles Finals

Penn Morrison (Waverly) d. Charlie Neal (Minford) (6-0, 6-1)

Doubles Semifinals

Caden Nibert/Waylon Lamerson (Waverly) d. Teegan Clarkson/Kaden Kelley (Minford) (6-1, 6-1)

Preslee Etterling/Alex Thomas (Wheelersburg) d. Bobby Deal/Hailey Arnett (Clay) (6-0, 6-1)

Doubles Finals

Caden Nibert/Waylor Lamerson (Waverly) d. Preslee Etterling/Alex Thomas (Wheelersburg) (6-1, 6-1)

Wheelersburg's doubles team of Preslee Etterling (left) and Alex Thomas (right) finished as runner-up in the 2021 SOC boys doubles championship at Shawnee State University's William Daehler Tennis Center. Waverly junior Penn Morrison (right) defeated Minford sophomore Charlie Neal (left) in the SOC singles tournament championship match on Thursday at Portsmouth High School. Morrison is the two-time SOC boys tennis Player of the Yar, repeating the award from 2019. Waverly's doubles team of Caden Nibert (left) and Waylon Lamerson (right) won the 2021 SOC boys tennis doubles championship on Thursday at Shawnee State University's William Daehler Tennis Center.

Minford’s Neal, ‘Burg doubles finish as runner-up