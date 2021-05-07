Titans take down Bobcats

PORTSMOUTH — Notre Dame’s Alex Cassidy pitched a complete-game two-hit gem with 11 strikeouts, and the host Titans took out the Green Bobcats 7-1 on Thursday in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I baseball makeup matchup.

With the win, Notre Dame rose over the .500 mark in the SOC I at 6-5 —now part of 11-8.

The Bobcats, whose only run was unearned against Cassidy in the fourth inning, fell to 3-13 and 3-7 in the league.

With Cassidy dealing and mowing down Bobcats, the Titans took offensive advantage —with two runs apiece in the first and third frames followed by single points apiece in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

Cassidy aided his own cause by adding in a hit, a run batted in and a stolen base.

Dylan Seison, Caleb Nichols and Tucker Herrmann all went 2-for-4 and Ethan Kammer went 2-for-3, as Kammer collected three RBI.

Both Nichols and Seison stole a base apiece.

