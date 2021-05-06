Mohawks fall 1-0 on walkoff HR

WAVERLY — Unfortunately for the Northwest Mohawks, what went down on Wednesday in Waverly has been a theme all season long.

Play teams close, and be involved in several good one-run baseball games, only to come out on the short end at the very end.

It happened again on Wednesday for the Mohawks, as Waverly’s Ben Flanders —in the bottom of the seventh inning —smacked a solo home run off Northwest pitcher Dakota Secrest for the game’s only run.

Waverly won 1-0 in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II tilt, as the Mohawks fell to 5-15 —and to 3-11 in the SOC II.

The host Tigers avoided the upset, and improved to 14-4 —and a 10-3 tally inside the division.

It was a classic pitcher’s duel between Secrest and Waverly’s Alex Boles, who tossed a complete-game two-hit gem — as the Tiger defense did not commit a single error.

Boles, on 90 pitches, amassed a dozen strikeouts —and walked just one while not hitting a batter over the course of his seven innings.

That one walk was to Kazane Akimoto, as Kaleb Seals singled for the Mohawks — along with Orville Tackett.

Secrest suffered the tough-luck pitching loss, firing one pitch shy of even 100.

In going the distance and battling Boles, he struck out eight and only walked one —giving up three hits before Flanders’ home run.

Flanders was Waverly’s walker as well, as he and Derek Eblin amounted the Tigers’ four hits with two apiece — as Eblin also doubled.

Northwest returned to the road, and returned to non-league action, on Thursday night at Portsmouth.

