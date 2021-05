In the Thursday, May 6 print edition of The Daily Times, a headline in our sports section referred to Portsmouth West sophomore Sydney McDermott as a student who attends Portsmouth High School.

McDermott, who pitched a five inning no-hitter, struck out 13 Chesapeake hitters in the Lady Senators’ 17-0 win on Tuesday. We apologize for the incorrect headline and a correct version of this story can be found by visiting portsmouth-dailytimes.com/sports.