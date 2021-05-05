Pirates play longball again, blank Tigers

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Pirates play this home run derby thing really well — and did so again on Monday with Waverly.

That’s because the Pirates pelted count ‘em five home runs against the Tigers —and captured a 10-0 six-inning Southern Ohio Conference Division II softball victory at Gene Bennett Park.

The win, which raised Wheelersburg’s record to 16-1 and an SOC II tops 12-0, gave them the season sweep of Waverly —as the Pirates poured it on 13-2 against the host Tigers in their opening meeting.

They hit four home runs in that game, including a pair of smashes by senior Rylie Hughes.

Waverly, with the loss, fell to 10-6 and 9-4 in the division.

On Monday, Macee Eaton amounted a hat trick of home runs by herself —conking a three-run blast in the opening inning, a two-run job in the fourth, and finally another two-run dinger in the sixth to enforce the 10-run mercy-rule

She went 3-of-4 with her home runs, collecting seven runs batted in all told.

Wheelersburg scored three runs apiece in innings one and fourth, and two more markers apiece in the second and sixth.

In the first, Boo Sturgill singled and Hughes walked — as Eaton’s home run made it 3-0.

In the third, Andi Jo Howard homered for a solo shot with two outs — as Kiera Kennard was then hit by a pitch and stole second, before Jaelin Thomas singled her home for a 5-0 advantage.

Sturgill’s solo home run led off the Pirates’ fourth, as Haley Myers —who also singled with two outs in the second stanza —singled again to set up Eaton’s second homer.

Kennard then walked and reached third in the fifth, but it was the sixth when Wheelersburg put the game on ice.

Myers singled for the third time and Hughes hit into a 4-6 fielder’s choice, as Eaton ended it with her third and final home run.

The 10 runs, of course, was more than enough support for the freshman hurler Howard.

She struck out nine, and retired the Tigers 1-2-3 in the third, fourth and fifth frames — part of 13 consecutive in one stretch.

Waverly’s only baserunners were an Emma Bellow two-out walk in the first, a Pirate error to lead off the second, and finally its only basehit by Zoiee Smith in the sixth.

The Pirates turned a 4-3 double play to erase the runner in the second.

